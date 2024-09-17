Namibia: DStv to Recognise Namibian Content Creators

The DStv Namibia Content Creator Awards (NCCA), set for 2 November, aims to celebrate Namibia's most talented and inspiring online creators.

This annual event honours individuals who have significantly contributed to the country's digital landscape. Categories include Content Creator of the Year, Travel and Tourism, Emerging Travel and Tourism, Dance, Foodie, Fashion and Influencer, Fitness, Song of the Year, Photography and YouTuber of the Year.

This year's nominees are some of Namibia's top digital creators, including BLINNNK, Vincent Die Laste Hond, Twinfluencers, Didi Reloaded, Maria Nepembe, Yeezir, Taimi Nuunyango and Martin Pombili.

Each nominee has made an impact in their respective fields, showcasing creativity, innovation and passion.

One of the organisers of the awards, Pinehas Megameno Shikulo, also known as Zuluboy, emphasises the importance of the event.

"This is big, even seeing the reaction of the creators right now, they are grateful for the opportunity and platform. Our dream as a studio was always to uplift communities, give back and provide opportunities because we live in a country where these chances are rare," says Shikulo.

He further says workshops will be held for emerging creators.

"The objective is not just to give away money but to teach people who want to enter this market."

MultiChoice Namibia head of corporate affairs Elzita Beukes says DStv partnered with the awards to elevate future storytellers.

"This is a great platform to recognise content creators. Namibians have been creating content for a long time and we believe this is a perfect way to encourage more stories and ideas to come out of Namibia," she adds.

Nominees have expressed excitement and appreciation at being recognised.

"I feel excited. It's a good feeling. We haven't had awards in a long time and I don't take this for granted. Moments like these provide recognition for people behind the scenes," says Reggie Zaire, who is nominated in the Best Videography category.

Kevin Perestrelo, a travel vlogger nominated in the Emerging Travel/Tourism category, says the recognition is worth celebrating.

"I think it's pretty great because at the beginning of this year, I threw myself into travel and now this recognition is something to celebrate. I started with photography and found myself doing film, telling the stories I wanted to share through travel. Travel is an untouched space in Namibia, especially for a Namibian telling stories by us, for us."

The DStv NCCAs will not only recognise talent but also inspire a new generation of creators, offering workshops and networking opportunities in the lead-up to the big night.