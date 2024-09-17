Namibia: Puff the Toxic Dragon

After years of numerous campaigns against 'big tobacco' and 'big nicotine', it seemed fewer people were likely to start smoking - until vaping arrived.

With smoking being scientifically linked to cancer, periodontal disease, infertility and pulmonary toxicity, many are hesitant to take up the habit.

The Global Action to End Smoking organisation says South Africa's smoking rate is 18.2%.

"This accounts for approximately seven million adults. An increasing number of smokers have expressed interest in safer alternatives to cigarettes."

Often, what has been pointed to as being relatively safer is vaping.

*Nkululeko Mazibuko, who works at a stall that sells vaping products in a mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, says: "Vaping is an alternative to smoking. So, its a substitute for people who want to get off cigarettes. It is a feasible alternative that does not leave any odour."

"Cigarettes contain tar, carbon dioxide and other chemicals which are absent in vape pens."

Mazibuko says there are different formulations of nicotine in the vaping community.

"There is free-based nicotine, which gives a user the same effect as a cigarette that cuts your throat and then there's salt-based or crystallised nicotine, which allows higher nicotine content, but does not cut one's throat."

However, a fellow Durbanite, Philani Nombika, who smokes cigarettes, does not buy into the hype and the supposed reduced health risks.

"I think vaping is addictive due to its artificiality. However, it may not be as addictive as cigarettes. For me, vaping is a habitual thing," he says.

He says vapes are more expensive and somewhat inaccessible than cigarettes.

"In terms of health risks, I believe it's manufactured to be addictive."

Nombika claims to know several individuals who had endeavoured to stop smoking, turned to vapes and became hooked on them instead.

Scientists believe there has not been enough time to study the effects but, there are some worrying observations.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa said: "The truth about vaping is still very much up in the air, as the studies haven't been able to run for long enough to be conclusive. This said, there are many things which have demonstrated that vaping is far from benign.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A recent study listed the following risks of vaping: It is linked to hair loss, erectile dysfunction and reduced oral health.

Products are often colourful with eye-catching designs and styles. This is far from a coincidence.

"Colour psychology plays a major role in how consumers make decisions and evaluate brands: Up to 90% of an initial impression comes from colour ... Consumers attach feelings they have about certain colours," reported HubSpot Blog.

Children and young adults love colour. This matters.

News Medical says: "Candy or fruit-flavoured vaping products sold in colourful packaging are known to attract the youth's attention more than adult smokers. Moreover, packaging of such products is often designed to resemble food or drink products that are mostly marketed to the youth.

*Not his real name.

- IOL Lifestyle