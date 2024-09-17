Namibia: Wanderers Win Epic Final

FNB Wanderers are Namibia's Windhoek Lager Rugby Premier League champions after beating FNB Unam 45-20 in a terrific final on Saturday.

The match had been highly anticipated after both sides were a cut above the rest throughout the season and for once they matched the hype as both teams produced outstanding performances.

In an epic battle of relentless pressure, huge collisions and crash tackles,

the momentum swung back and forth, but in the end Unam's failure to finish off their opportunities took its toll, while Wanderers' wore them down with their courageous defence and incisive attacks.

Wanderers, who led 14-8 at the break, scored five tries through Nandi Karuoombe (two), Jurgen Meyer, Danco Burger and a penalty try, while Denzo Bruwer added 18 points with the boot through three conversions, three penalties and a drop goal.

Unam scored three tries through flankers Abraham Ilonga, Camlo Martin and Rowan Jansen, while Aljarreau Zaahl added a conversion and a penalty.

The match started off dramatically as Meyer rounded off a swift Wanderers backline attack after barely two minutes, and when Bruwer added a drop goal from a poor Unam clearance they were 8-0 up two minutes later.

Unam were making unneccessary mistakes and Bruwer punished them, putting over another penalty, while Zaahl missed his first penalty opportunity.

Zaahl however finally opened Unam's account with a penalty midway through the first half, and when Ilonga touched down from a backline attack they had reduced the gap to 11-8.

The momentum shifted further in Unam's favour when Wanderers centre Danco Burger and flanker Darius von Solms were both sin-binned in quick succession, but Unam could not take advantage and another Bruwer penalty put Wanderers 14-8 ahead at halftime.

Unam came out firing after the break with hooker Gerhard Thirion charging towards the tryline only to be denied by a try-saving tackle by Bruwer, while Zaahl missed a sitter in front of the posts.

At the other end, Meyer nearly scored from a Meyer counter-attack, just to be hauled down by Shareave Titus, but another Bruwer penalty put Wanderers 17-8 ahead.

Wanderers' pressure started to tell as they started finding holes in Unam's defence. Burger crashed over from a forward maul and when they were awarded a penalty try after overpowering Unam's scrum for a 31-8 lead, the match was effectively over.

Unam struck back through a Martin try and continued to pound away at Wanderers' line, but could not break down their committed defence.

In the final stages Wanderers rightwing Nandi Karuuombe turned on the pace to score two tries, and although Rowan Jansen added a late consolation try for Unam, it was not enough as Wanderers ran out worthy winners.

It was their second title in three years, while the wait for Unam continues, as their last title triumph came seven years ago in 2017.

Unam women triumph

Unam, however, did have some reason to celebrate as their women overpowered Wanderers 45-7 in the women's final.

Wanderers, who were surprise winners over United in the semifinal, were not given much of a chance against the defending champions, but they put in a great defensive effort for much of the match.

Unam's forward power and pace out wide, however, took its toll as they started finding cracks in Wanderers' defence, which had no answer to the pace of winger Klaudia Josef. She ran in four tries for a personal tally of 20 points, while they got two more through a penalty try and one by winger Edwinia Kastoor. Flyhalf Michelle Slinger added four conversions and a penalty for a personal tally of 11 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Wanderers, centre Gabriella Jahs scored a try, converted by fellow centre Ida Visagie.

FNB Kudus II, meanwhile, won the Men's Reserve League final, beating FNB Wanderers II 46-27, after leading 28-10 at half-time.

Kudus II scored six tries through Aston Mukwiilongo (three), Ja-Tamson van den Berg, Rayshawn Shoombe and Paulo Andrews, while Michael Koopman added five conversions and two penalties for a personal tally of 16 points.

Wanderers II scored five tries through William Lottering, Louis Karsten, Jonathan Hannekom, Nicolai Januarie and Esegiel Unanisa, while Geraldo Beukes added one conversion.