Kenya: Java House Africa Hosts Art Exhibition, Competition for Children

Nairobi — Java House hosted an art exhibit and competition for children between 6 and 11 years as it marked its 25th anniversary.

Under the theme 'My Beautiful Kenya', the art competition offered an opportunity for young artists to showcase the country's beauty through their unique perspectives, highlighting Kenya's stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, welcoming people, and diverse wildlife.

The initiative was designed to encourage creativity and support the arts, aligning perfectly with Java House's core values.

"The 'My Beautiful Kenya' Art competition is a key part of our 25th anniversary celebrations and reflects our deep commitment to art and community engagement. Art has always been a significant part of Java's story, and this competition is another step in that direction," Derrick Kabasa, the Java Foundation Coordinator, said.

The competition was judged by a panel led by pioneering Kenyan artist, Zephania Lukamba. The entries were evaluated based on creativity, originality, quality of artwork, presentation, and how well the theme, 'My Beautiful Kenya', was portrayed.

The competition included four main categories: Best Artwork for ages 9-11, Best Artwork for ages 6-8, Best Overall Artwork, and People's Choice Award.

Four talented children, Kristel Alana, Alex Jensen, Lucy Diana, and Razia Biftu, were awarded in different categories, receiving Java goodies and cash prizes.

The winning artworks were inspired by various aspects of Kenyan culture and wildlife, showcasing the unique perspectives of these young artists.

The art exhibition, held alongside the awards ceremony, also showcased the artworks received throughout the competition period.

Ultimately, the art works will be incorporated into Java's Kiddie Menu, further emphasizing the brand's dedication to showcasing Kenya's beauty through the eyes of its future leaders.

This event not only celebrated the creativity of the participating children but also highlighted Java House's commitment to community and artistic expression.