Uganda: A Personal Reflection On President Museveni's 80th Birthday

President Museveni's 80th birthday celebration yesterday had been eagerly anticipated by his supporters, and the day has finally arrived.

Reaching such a significant milestone is no small accomplishment, particularly given the various health challenges and uncertainties of life that can easily lead to one's demise.

In addition to these personal challenges, leading a country like Uganda often fraught with political opposition and criticism makes this occasion all the more remarkable.

One thing I've observed about Ugandans is their tendency to criticise and lament, especially when their expectations aren't met.

Here, everyone desires happiness and expects others to contribute to it, yet they sometimes fall short in taking responsibility for ensuring the happiness of others.

Despite these challenges, celebrating 80 years of life, especially while serving as a national leader, is truly a reason to celebrate.

In Bugembe, Jinja, where I was born at Bugembe Maternity and grew up on Katende Road, my late grandmother often shared stories with us.

She had witnessed the turbulent times of leaders like Obote, Idi Amin, and Lakwena. She would tell us that life back then was far from the relative peace we experience today, as people lived in constant fear of unrest due to the country's unstable leadership since independence.

From our home in Bugembe, we could see the old Kyabazinga Palace, which has since been renovated. The palace had been destroyed during the fighting in 1976 by Amin's soldiers, a stark reminder of the nation's troubled past.

Just as Bulange faced turmoil under the late Dr. Milton Obote, the palace in Bugembe also endured significant trouble.

My grandmother often recounted the terrifying sounds that came from the hill where the palace stood. During those times, they had to hide in fear, suffocating in their hiding places and enduring hunger.

Despite the danger, they had no choice but to stay hidden, as Amin's soldiers used the route that passed by our home to access the hill.

It was a period of great fear and uncertainty a time when I was not yet born, still waiting to make my entrance into a more stable world.

Growing up under this regime, I have never experienced any uprisings. I have to say that I have grown up in peace and security, unlike the turbulent times my grandmother used to describe from the earlier regimes.

Although the economy might not be perfect and some may argue about how it compares to the past, I believe that things are gradually getting better every day.

We often heard about "abawuyyi" (kidnappers), but such stories have faded in recent times, indicating some measure of progress.

I remember attending a lecture by the late Kalimuzo at Makerere University, where his widow spoke of how Amin's soldiers had taken her husband.

To this day, she has never learned his fate, though she assumes he was killed. Similar stories include the tragic fates of people like Milton Obote's army chief of staff, Brig Hassan Suleiman, and Maj Emmanuel Ogwal, a pro-Obote figure who was killed near the presidential lodge in Nakasero.

Amin's regime was marked by unspeakable cruelty. Many members of the General Service Unit were captured, beaten, and jailed at Lira Barracks before being executed near Karuma Falls.

The accounts of people like Kisajja Kyemba, who was picked up from his office in Jinja by the Public Safety Unit and never seen again, haunt Uganda's history.

John Kakonge, Obote's Minister of Agriculture and a founding member of the Uganda People's Congress, was seized in broad daylight and taken to Malire Regiment, never to return.

Similarly, Shaban Nkutu, Obote's former Minister of Works, was abducted by State Research Bureau officers. Though Radio Uganda claimed he had fled to Tanzania, his body was later found in the River Nile in Jinja.

According to various accounts, two-thirds of the soldiers, about 9,000 men were executed in Amin's first year of power. These grim stories serve as reminders of a tumultuous past, contrasting sharply with the relative stability we have known under President Museveni's leadership.

Recounting those difficult times is meant to show those of us who have grown up during my generation that things weren't always as they are now.

Instead of lamenting, we should recognise the peace and security we've experienced during President Museveni's regime.

I didn't come from a well-to-do family, so the introduction of Universal Primary Education (UPE) was a significant benefit for my entire family.

For those who had the opportunity to attend better schools, be grateful for the education you received.

We received a more modest education, but here we are today, all mixing together regardless of background. This regime has made it possible for people of different classes to come together.

It's also important to note that President Museveni didn't just appear out of nowhere to lead this country. He held several positions in previous regimes, which shaped his decision to fight for Uganda's liberation from the injustices of the past. For this reason, he truly deserves recognition for his efforts.

President Museveni did not simply emerge from nowhere to lead Uganda. He held various positions in previous governments, which gave him firsthand experience of the country's turmoil.

This experience drove him to ensure Uganda's liberation from the evils of past regimes. For this, he deserves recognition.

Today, we celebrate a man who has not only left a mark on Uganda but the entire region. He has been a pioneer of democracy and constitutional rule.

In debates with friends, I often challenge them to visit our neighboring countries and see if they can enjoy the same freedoms we have here.

Can they frequent bars, use social media recklessly, or even insult the president as freely as they do in Uganda? Few countries tolerate such behaviour, but President Museveni understands the people he leads, allowing us to enjoy freedoms that many in other nations can only dream of.

As a concerned and patriotic Ugandan, I pray for his continued health and long life. President Museveni's contributions to Uganda and the region are extensive and visible.

His lectures, advice on wealth creation, the Four Acre Model, guidance to the youth, and wisdom in world politics have made him an idol to many, myself included.

Today, I celebrate not just an 80-year-old man, but a leader who has profoundly impacted my life and the lives of countless Ugandans. Belated happy birthday, Afande.