Uganda: Free Surgical Camp Brings Hope to Ankore Residents

For many residents of the Ankore Subregion, surgical complications have been a persistent struggle, often worsened by limited access to affordable healthcare.

Conditions like hernias, spinal issues, and congenital defects have left countless individuals suffering in silence.

In response, the Association of Surgeons of Uganda (ASOU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and local Members of Parliament, is organizing a week-long surgical camp from September 22 to 28.

This initiative aims to provide free surgeries and screenings to communities across 13 districts: Mbarara District, Mbarara City, Ibanda, Rwampara, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Kiruhura, Kazo, Mitooma, Sheema, and Buhweju.

Dr Frank R. Asiimwe, a leading urologist and transplant surgeon at Mulago Hospital, is heading this vital mission.

"We are going to be dealing with all kinds of diseases," Dr. Frank stated. "All surgeries that can be done will be provided, and the services are completely free."

The camp will offer a wide range of procedures, including general surgeries, hernia repairs, pediatric surgeries, brain and spine surgeries, and eye care, among others.

For many, this free access to essential surgeries represents a beacon of hope, providing relief from years of suffering and financial strain.

The long-awaited camp is expected to address a myriad of health issues that have plagued the region. Thirty-six-year-old Kyarisima Agnes, from Rubirizi District, who suffers from a congenital defect, is hopeful about her surgery.

"We've been praying for this opportunity," Agnes said. "This camp is our chance for a new beginning."

In addition to essential surgeries, the camp will focus on preventive care and screenings.

Services include breast and endocrine surgery, cervical cancer screening, upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopies, and TB screening.

Safe male circumcision, hearing and eye defect screenings, and blood donation drives are also part of the comprehensive health services. Dr Asiimwe said,

"We aim to address both immediate surgical needs and long-term health concerns, ensuring a broad spectrum of care for the community."

Health facilities such as Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital in Mbarara City, Bwizibwera Health Centre IV in Mbarara District, and Rugazi Health Centre IV in Rubirizi District are preparing to accommodate the anticipated influx of patients.

These health centres are making preparations to provide the best possible care. John Bosco Twinomucunguzi, from Bwizibwera Health Centre IV, highlighted the significance of the camp for rural residents.

"This camp is a crucial opportunity for those who cannot access major hospitals due to distance and cost," he noted.

The impact of this surgical camp extends beyond medical care--it represents profound relief for many families in Ankore.

With over 200 patients expected to benefit daily from the free services, the camp is set to transform lives and alleviate years of suffering.

As the camp approaches, the collective effort of healthcare providers, authorities, and community members reflects a significant step toward addressing the urgent health needs of the Ankore Subregion.

This initiative promises to deliver essential surgical care and screenings, offering much-needed relief to those who have long endured untreated health conditions.