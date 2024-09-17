Southern Africa: Uganda, Mozambique Move to Open Skies to Each Other

Uganda and Mozambique are set to start negotiations that will culminate into signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA).

If signed, the agreement will facilitate airlines of both countries to fly into each other's skies.

Speaking at the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the second session of the Joint Permanent Commission of the two countries at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Olive Lumonya, the deputy director general of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority said signing a Bilateral Services Agreement will greatly benefit both countries.

"We are looking forward to getting out of this second session of the JPC with signed memorandum between Uganda and Mozambique that allows airlines to fly and support one another," Lumonya said.

She said the Joint Permanent Commission meeting is a significant step towards building both countries' aviation industries.

The signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement presents great benefits for both countries in terms of reduction in airfares and an increase in both cargo and passenger traffic volumes owing to convenient direct flights.

Enter Uganda Airlines

With the national carrier last week launching flights to Abuja as the 14th destination, the deputy Uganda Civil Aviation Authority director general said the JPC presents yet another opportunity for Uganda Airlines to widen its network.

"As we have been seeing Uganda Airlines growing wings and going to different countries, Mozambique too could be another country. For an airline to be able to fly into another country, the Bilateral Air Services Agreement must be in existence. For us on the aviation industry we look forward to the complete signing of the BASA," Lumonya said.

She however noted that despite signing the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the two countries, it will take Uganda Airlines the initiative to see the viability of the route, before expanding to Mozambique.