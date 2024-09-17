Southern Africa: Uganda, Mozambique Push for Strengthened Trade Ties At Second Joint Permanent Commission

The second session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and Mozambique, has kicked off at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

The first session of the Joint Permanent Commission held in Maputo in 1988.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the second session of the JPC, Uganda's Ambassador to Mozambique, Gen Fred Mwesigye said both countries enjoy cordial relations politically, this relationship needs to be felt in terms of trade and other aspects.

"Both countries have a blood history since many our people trained in Mozambique in 1976. It is from that seed that was planted that this relationship started. However, we need to cement this relationship so that we see tangible results that will improve the economic, political and social cooperation of the two countries," Amb. Gen Mwesigye said.

"Politically we are united but away from politics, economically we are not yet there. We want to see Ugandans trade directly and easily with their brothers and sisters from Mozambique and vice versa."

He said the second session of the Joint Permanent Commission ought to discuss and find solutions to this state of affairs to ensure the benefit of citizens from both countries.

"We should make sure, economically, we start working together. Our people should begin trading together. They should be able to sell their commodities among these two countries freely and this will result into social transformation of the people. This is the desire of our presidents."

The ties

The relations between Uganda date back the 1970s when a number of Ugandans under the FRONASA were trained in military tactics by FRELIMO in Montepuez in Mozambique.

This batch of Ugandans would later return home to take part in the liberation struggle of the country.

However, bilateral relations between the two countries started with the establishment of a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) Framework in 1987 and this was closely followed by the holding of the First Session of the JPC in Maputo in 1988.

In 2018, a Framework Agreement on Cooperation between Uganda and Mozambique was concluded and signed in Maputo in 2018.

To further cement these relations, President Museveni in 2018 visited the Maputo and to reciprocate this, Uganda in 2022 welcomed President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi who was in Kampala.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the second session of the JPC between the two countries, the head of regional economic cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Richard Kabonero said it s high time the existing relations are further strengthened.

"It is my sincere hope that the senior officials present today will appreciate this strong historical bond and recent developments in the collaborative efforts to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and find common ground to conclude more bilateral agreements. I am confident that through our enhanced bilateral ties, both countries will achieve an avalanche of economic and social advancement which we look forward to with all sincerity," Kabonero said.

According to Hermenegildo Caetano, the head of the Mozambican delegation to Uganda, the meeting is a great opportunity for both countries to reflect on taking their relations to another level.

"The first session of the Joint Permanent Commission happened 34 years ago. Now is the time to open a new page in terms of cooperation of the two countries," Caetano said.

The second session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and Mozambique will run from today, September, 16 to 19 and will culminate into signing of several bilateral agreements.