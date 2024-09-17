Uganda: Are Trans Fats the Leading Causes of Obesity in Uganda?

Trans fats, also known as trans-fatty acids, are a type of unsaturated fat that can have detrimental effects on health when consumed in excess.

Unlike other fats, trans fats are primarily produced through an industrial process that adds hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils, making them solid at room temperature.

This process, called hydrogenation, increases the shelf life and stability of oils but also creates fats that can raise levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and lower levels of HDL (good) cholesterol in the body, thereby increasing the risk of heart disease.

Obesity has moved from 16% to 27% and 23.5% have high BP, however 83.4% are not on treatment, 23.9% are overweight, 9.3% are obese, 3.3% have Diabetes, 4.4% have high cholesterol, 6.7% smoke tobacco daily, 7.7% drink alcohol daily, 17.4% add raw salt in food daily.

Whereas NCDs kill 41millions Globally annually, 77% of these occur in low income countries.

In Uganda, the consumption of trans fats primarily occurs through processed foods such as baked goods (like cakes, pastries, and cookies), fried foods, and margarine.

These products often contain partially hydrogenated oils, which are rich sources of trans fats. While specific consumption rates may vary, the global trend shows that diets high in trans fats are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases.

There is exploitation of the consumers ignorance where processed foods are advertised with another, like a burger is best taken with a soda, this brings out double burden of the taking 2 trans fats at ago.

Reducing intake of trans fats

Reducing the intake of trans fats is crucial for maintaining heart health. Here are some effective strategies:

1. Read Labels: Check food labels for the presence of hydrogenated oils or partially hydrogenated oils. Avoid products that list these ingredients.

2. Choose Natural Fats: opt for natural sources of fats such as olive oil, avocado, nuts, and seeds, which are healthier alternatives to trans fats.

3. Cook at Home: Prepare meals at home using fresh ingredients to have better control

over the types of fats used in cooking.

4. Limit Processed Foods: Reduce consumption of processed foods such as fast food,

packaged snacks, and ready-made baked goods, which are often high in trans fats.

Replacing trans fats with healthier alternatives offers numerous health benefits:

Olive Oil: Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil helps lower LDL cholesterol levels.

Avocado: Provides healthy fats, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals beneficial for heart health.

Nuts and Seeds: Excellent sources of unsaturated fats, which can reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed in moderation.

Regulating the intake of trans fats is essential due to its adverse health effects:

Heart Disease: Increases LDL cholesterol levels and contributes to the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Obesity: High intake of trans fats is linked to weight gain and obesity due to their impact on fat metabolism.

Diabetes: Can increase insulin resistance and worsen blood sugar control in individuals with diabetes.

The formulation of policies regarding trans fats involves collaboration between governments, health organizations, food industries, and consumers.

Each stakeholder plays a crucial role in addressing the health risks associated with trans fats and promoting public health.

Role of government

1. Regulation and Legislation:

Setting Limits: Governments can establish regulations that limit the amount of trans fats allowed in food products. This can involve setting maximum limits for trans fats in various categories of food items.

Banning partially hydrogenated oils: Some governments have outright banned the use of partially hydrogenated oils, the primary source of artificial trans fats, in food production.

Labelling Requirements: Governments can mandate clear and informative labelling of trans fats on food packaging, enabling consumers to make informed choices.

Monitoring and Enforcement: Governments play a crucial role in monitoring compliance with regulations and enforcing penalties for non-compliance to ensure food safety and public health.

Public Awareness and Education: Governments can educate the public about the health risks associated with trans fats through public health campaigns, educational programs in schools, and dissemination of information through healthcare providers.

Promoting healthy eating guidelines that emphasize reducing trans fat intake and encouraging consumption of healthier fats.

Collaboration with Stakeholders:

Engaging with food industries, health professionals, and consumer advocacy groups to develop evidence-based policies that balance public health concerns with economic considerations.

Encouraging food manufacturers to reformulate products to reduce or eliminate trans fats and supporting research and development for healthier alternatives.

Role of Consumers

Making Informed Choices:

Reading Labels: Consumers should check food labels for trans fat content and choose products with lower or no trans fats.

Choosing Healthier Alternatives: Opting for foods cooked in healthier oils (e.g., olive oil, canola oil) and limiting consumption of processed and fried foods.

Cooking at Home: By preparing meals at home, consumers can control the types and amounts of fats used in cooking.

Demanding Transparency:

Consumers can advocate for clearer and more informative labelling of trans fats on food products, supporting efforts for better transparency from food manufacturers and expressing

preferences for healthier options to food retailers and restaurants, influencing market trends towards healthier products.

Supporting Public Policies:

Engaging in advocacy efforts to support government policies aimed at reducing trans fats in the food supply and in public consultations and providing feedback to policymakers on the importance of regulating trans fats for public health.

Therefore, understanding the risks associated with trans fats and taking proactive steps to reduce their intake is crucial for maintaining optimal health.

By choosing healthier fats, cooking methods, and being mindful of processed foods, individuals can significantly lower their risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Governments and health organizations play a vital role in promoting policies that limit the use of trans fats in food production, thereby safeguarding public health on a broader scale. Ultimately, making informed dietary choices empowers individuals to lead healthier lives free from the harmful effects of trans fats.

The writer is a nutritionist at Bwindi Community Hospital.

