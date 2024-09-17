Angola: Aipex Provides Support for Product Export Certification

Luanda — The executive director of the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), Jerónimo Pongolola, said Friday in Luanda that the institution intends to continue supporting businesspeople in the certification and export process in order to diversify the supply of national products on the international market.

Speaking to the press at the end of the 1st Angola Export and Business Certification Workshop (CENA), he said that AIPEX would share knowledge about the procedures to be followed to make products competitive on the international market.

Jerónimo Pongolola believes that the process of certifying products is not something that is recorded in a database, highlighting the extensive actions to promote national products on international markets, developed through road shows, fairs and workshops.

'These are the main vehicles being used at the moment to promote our exports and the certifications are another step,' he said.

He added that products are already being exported in the fields of tropical fruit, the drinks industry, cement and hygiene, cleaning and waste materials.

According to Jerónimo Pongolola, AIPEX has been bridging the gap between national producers who already have some production capacity and increased know-how with importers or possible international partners.

The one-day workshop on Export Certification and Business in Angola, organised by AIPEX in partnership with AuthenticPoint, the official representative of Société Général et de Surveillance (SGS) in Angola, aimed to promote the sharing of knowledge and the exchange of experiences on product certification mechanisms.

The meeting analysed topics such as the importance of food safety in certification and export processes, the benefits of product certification and CE Marking, the relevance and critical role of metrology in quality and conformity control, as well as the guarantees provided by inspections and the challenges of exporting products. HM/ASS/DAN/DOJ