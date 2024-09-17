Uganda: Shooting of 12-Year Old Deepens Rift Between Uwa, Bukwo Locals

The community of Amanang Sub-County in Bukwo District is reeling from the tragic death of 12-year-old Emmanuel Sukuku, who was fatally shot by rangers from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

The incident, which occurred while Sukuku was collecting firewood from a forest reserve, has ignited outrage and escalated tensions between the local population and the UWA.

Eyewitnesses, including Edwin Yeko, a resident of the area, highlighted the critical role the forest plays in the daily survival of many households.

"We depend on the forest for survival," Yeko lamented, pointing to the community's reliance on forest resources like firewood.

This dependence often places locals at odds with UWA officials tasked with protecting the reserve.

Sukuku's death marks the fifth fatality in two months, according to locals, raising serious concerns about the use of excessive force by UWA rangers.

The rising death toll has led local leaders and residents to accuse the authority of prioritizing conservation efforts at the expense of human lives.

"The forest is our lifeline, and these killings need to stop," said Samuel Ngirio, an elder in the community, who expressed deep concern over the ongoing tensions.

He emphasized the local community's reliance on the forest for essential activities such as firewood collection and grazing, both of which have become sources of conflict.

UWA officials, speaking anonymously, explained that rangers were responding to repeated incidents of encroachment into the protected forest reserve.

The wildlife authority has long argued that their primary mandate is to safeguard Uganda's natural heritage, including forests and wildlife.

However, many in the community view the UWA's actions as disproportionate and inhumane.

Evelyn Chemutai, Bukwo's Woman Member of Parliament, voiced her grief and frustration over the repeated loss of life.

"Despite previous agreements between the community and UWA to resolve these disputes, the situation continues to deteriorate," she told Nile Post during an interview.

Chemutai urged for urgent intervention to prevent further bloodshed. "We cannot stand by while our people are killed."

Local leaders have been mobilizing residents to demand accountability from both the UWA and district authorities.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ivan Namoma promised swift action to address the violence.

"We cannot sit and watch as people lose their lives. Something must be done to protect both the community and the integrity of the forest reserve," Namoma said, signaling his intention to involve district security forces in efforts to de-escalate the situation.

As the community mourns yet another young life, calls for meaningful dialogue between residents and the UWA are intensifying.

Many hope for a resolution that balances the need for conservation with the community's dependence on forest resources.

Without urgent action, there is growing fear that more lives could be lost in the escalating conflict.

For now, Bukwo District remains on edge, with the tragic death of Emmanuel Sukuku underscoring the delicate balance between conservation efforts and the survival of vulnerable communities.