Uganda: Museveni Needs Health Tests - Ssemujju

Ssemujju Nganda, has urged Parliament to subject President Yoweri Museveni to regular mental and physical health assessments, citing the constitutional requirement that the president be both mentally and physically fit to hold office.

His comments were made during a parliamentary session where he referenced a previous suggestion by MP Pacuto advocating for periodic medical checks for public officials following the sudden death of a colleague.

He has emphasized that the need for such health checks is particularly pressing given Museveni's advanced age.

"When you have an 80-year-old who keeps making erratic decisions, I want to implore Parliament that we subject our President to periodical mental and physical tests," he remarked.

Drawing comparisons to the United States, Ssemujju pointed out that concerns were raised about the mental and physical fitness of U.S Joe Biden, who faced criticism regarding his age and capacity to govern at 79.

"In the United States, Joe Biden was asked not to participate in the election on account of his age," Ssemujju noted, using the example to argue that similar measures should apply to Uganda's leader.

Uganda's Constitution requires presidential candidates to be in good mental and physical health, but there is no existing mechanism to enforce periodic health evaluations once someone is elected.

Ssemujju's call reflects a growing sentiment among some opposition members that Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, may no longer be fit to continue leading the country.