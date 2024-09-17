Uganda: Electoral Reforms Debate Returns

The Minister of Justice, Norbert Mao has revealed plans to present a series of electoral reforms to the Cabinet, which convenes every Monday.

Among the proposed changes are a shift to a parliamentary system, which would remove the public's direct power to elect the president, and the introduction of term limits, among other adjustments.

These proposed reforms have sparked skepticism among political actors who question both their relevance and the motivations behind them.

Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, a key opposition figure, expressed his doubts about the proposed reforms.

"Even if we maintained the current laws, there would be no problem. The issue lies with the intent behind these proposed reforms. There is no law that permitted President Museveni and his son to arrest Kyagulanyi and his supporters. The problem isn't the law but the impunity and bad faith of the regime," Ssemujju stated.

He further argued that these reforms would not address deeper issues such as violence and arbitrary arrests, which are already prohibited by existing laws.

"The reforms being proposed are merely a 'painkiller' that won't solve the underlying problems. It seems like the NRM is making adjustments to facilitate Museveni's campaign as he approaches 80," Ssemujju added.

Emmanuel Dombo, the Director of Communications for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), countered by stating that the party has not yet discussed any specific reforms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed concerns about whether there is sufficient time before the next election to implement meaningful changes.

"As a party, we have not discussed any specific reforms. Not in any organ of the party. We need to assess whether the country has adequate time to address amendments that require broader consultation," Dombo said.

He emphasized that the NRM chairman has long been passionate about Article 1 of the Constitution, which enshrines power with the people of Uganda.

Charity Ahimbisibwe, an election observer, also voiced concerns, particularly regarding the renewed focus on term limits--a matter that was resolved in the 10th Parliament.

"The term limits issue was already addressed, so why the renewed emphasis now? This raises the first level of suspicion. With elections scheduled for 2026 and Parliament closing next year, it's unclear what substantial changes can be achieved in such a short period," Ahimbisibwe noted.

As the debate over electoral reforms gains momentum, the central question remains on whether these proposed changes can effectively address the entrenched issues within Uganda's political system, or are they merely superficial adjustments?

With the next election approaching and the clock ticking, the nation watches closely to see how these developments will shape the political landscape.