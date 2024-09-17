Uganda: Communities Find Hope in the Aftermath of Destructive Floods and Landslides

Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have devastated communities in Uganda's western districts of Kasese and Ntoroko, leaving thousands displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

According to the District Disaster Management Committee, since May 2024, nearly 5,400 people have been displaced, with 13 confirmed dead, eight injured, and one still missing.

In Ntoroko District, over 54,000 people have been affected by the floods and landslides since August.

Racheal Mbambu, a resident of Kaghema Parish in Kyarumba Sub-county, Kasese District, described the destruction.

"In a matter of hours, everything I have worked for in my entire life was gone," Mbambu said.

The 65-year-old had relied on her small garden to provide for her children and grandchildren, but her village was left in ruins as floodwaters ravaged homes and farmland.

The World Food Programme (WFP), with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), is providing financial support to those affected.

Over 5,000 people in the four sub-counties of Kyarumba, Bwesumbu, Ibanda-Kyanya, and Mbunga in Kasese are receiving cash assistance, with each household allocated Shs 645,000 to help them recover.

"For a start, families affected by the floods and landslides can purchase food and non-food items, giving them a much-needed boost as they rebuild their lives," said Magnus Bruun Rasmussen from WFP Kampala.

Mbambu echoed this sentiment. "The cash assistance I have received is more than just money. It is a gift of hope and a new beginning. It will give me the strength to rebuild and to see my family smile again," she said.

In Ntoroko District, the situation remains dire. The floods have submerged 11 schools, damaged 66.3 kilometers of roads, and destroyed 67 safe water points.

The community, heavily reliant on livestock farming, is further strained by a livestock quarantine imposed in 2023 to control foot-and-mouth disease.

The quarantine, along with the recent flooding, has left the livelihoods of many in jeopardy.

WFP is working to scale up its relief operations in the affected areas as the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the disaster.

Despite the challenges, communities like Mbambu's are beginning the long journey to recovery, holding on to the hope of rebuilding their lives and homes.