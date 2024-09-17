Tensions have heightened as some wealthy party members are accused of hiring gangs to disrupt political gatherings, raising fears of more violent elections ahead.

Sembabule District, which was separated from Masaka in 1996 to improve services for its community, is now facing escalating violence within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Tensions have heightened as some wealthy party members are accused of hiring gangs to disrupt political gatherings, raising fears of more violent elections ahead.

Despite its political prominence, with many of its leaders enjoying the support of the President and being rewarded with key government positions, residents of Sembabule continue to feel neglected.

Basic services, including access to clean drinking water, remain inadequate, with many relying on the same sources as livestock.

In addition to the lack of services, Sembabule's election cycles have been marred by violence. Residents claim that every election season sees lives lost due to violent political rivalries.

Frustrated with the recurring chaos, some citizens have begun organizing gatherings where candidates are held accountable by the electorate.

"Sembabule has the potential for peaceful and fair elections, but it requires all of us to take responsibility. If we come together, we can finally secure the leadership and services we've been denied for too long," said Benjamin Lumu, a resident of Sembabule.

However, such efforts face opposition. A rally focused on candidates for the Lwemiyaga MP seat--one of the most contested positions in the district--was disrupted by a group of youth believed to have been hired to incite chaos.

The group stormed the meeting just as debates were about to begin, leading to the event being called off.

Accusations have surfaced that the youths responsible were hired by NRM's Ntuusi Chairman, Emmanuel Kamiyingo.

While Kamiyingo denied any involvement, tensions escalated when the same youths--allegedly members of local groups B24, Komboka, and Gaza--confronted him, reportedly demanding payment for their actions. Kamiyingo, however, strongly rejected these allegations.

"I have no history of using violence to defeat my opponents. Why would I pay off violent youth groups?" Kamiyingo questioned.

"Those accusing me of sponsoring violence are simply trying to tarnish my reputation, but they won't succeed," he added.

The hiring of youth gangs to stir unrest is a growing concern, according to local leaders. With elections on the horizon, many fear that this violence will spiral out of control, further destabilizing the district.

Bwire Edmond, a former candidate in the last election, expressed deep concern.

"The violence during the previous polls was unprecedented," Edmond said. He now fears a "coded election," as tensions mount across Sembabule.

"We're deeply concerned that tensions have flared up again in many areas, and the police remain silent. Local leaders and residents are calling for stronger security measures.

The violence we experienced in the last election was devastating, and it's crucial that we establish a clear plan to end this cycle once and for all," Edmond added.

Twaha Kasirye, the Greater Masaka police spokesperson, urged residents to cooperate with authorities by obtaining permission from the Inspector General of Police before holding political gatherings.

He warned that police would not hesitate to disperse any unauthorized meetings.

"We have advised the people of Sembabule to refrain from attending gatherings that are not organized under police supervision," Kasirye said.

He also called on residents to act responsibly and avoid being manipulated by politicians with self-serving agendas.

As tensions simmer, measures are being called for to ensure the safety of future gatherings and prevent further violence.

Addressing the root causes of these disruptions is crucial to fostering a more peaceful and stable political environment in Sembabule.