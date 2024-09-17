Uganda: Museveni At 80 - Reflecting On the Original NRA 27

As President Yoweri Museveni marked his 80th birthday, Uganda commemorated his legacy with an exhibition highlighting his journey with the National Resistance Army (NRA).

There were 41 men but 27 guns - and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) that mysteriously disappeared before the attack - that is the story of the National Resistance Army liberation struggle's daring start on February 6, 1981, with that attack on Kabamba Barracks in Masindi.

The decision to attack was arrived at on February 3, 1981, at the home of Mathew Rukikaire in Makindye.

In the meeting was Yoweri Museveni and his closest collaborators, including spymaster Paul Kagame, Elly Tumwine, Julius Chihandae, Fred Mwesigye, Andrew Lutaaya, Jack Mucunguzi, George Mwesigwa, and Charles Tusiime Rutarago.

Chihandae provided 16 of the original 27 guns while Tadeo Kanyankole, who was an officer in the UNLF, supplied critical information about the target barracks, detailing where guardposts, their patterns and the armoury location.

This event illuminated the pivotal role of the original 27 fighters who initiated the February 6, 1981, attack on Kabamba Barracks, which led to the overthrow of the Obote regime in 1986.

Surviving Members of the Original 27

While the original fighters were 41, only 27 were armed. The rest were consoled as 'commandos' but were essentiall carriers of the looted munition.

The surviving fighters are;

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni The leader of the NRA and current President of Uganda.

Salim Saleh Museveni's brother, formerly Caleb Akandwanaho, a key figure in Uganda's military establishment.

Paul Kagame The spymaster in the rebel ranks and the one man who broke through the alleged plot to eliminate Museveni by some of the rebels under the command of Sam Magara and Julius Mucunguzi.

George Mwesigwa Until recently Mwesigwa served as second division garrison commander in Mbarara before he went into semi-retirement. He is among the senior army officers lined up for retirement this year.

Andrew Lutaaya He was a seasoned driver in the bush. He had been Chihandae's driver and he is the one who delivered the 16 guns that Chihandae escaped with. He has since retired into private business. He owns Ssese Construction Company, is also into the hotel business and also owns an airfield in Kalangala.

Fred Mwesigye Mwesigye is the former MP for Nyabushozi. For long he was managing director at the UPDF's National Enterprises Corporation in Luweero. He is now into private business.

Jack Mucunguzi He had joined FRONASA during the war against Amin. In the bush, he was the commander of the fierce Mondlane Unit but left mysteriously following an incident in which, he allegedly killed a one Stanley Muhangi to conceal a plot him and Sam Magara had hatched against Museveni. Muhangi was privy to the plot that failed after Magara was gunned down in Kampala, sources say that fearing that Muhangi would expose him, Mucunguzi killed him first. However, some have said that it was an accident.

Mucunguzi, who is the brother of Maj. General Fred Mugisha, the former Force Commander, African Mission in Somalia, worked for the defunct Coffee Marketing Board and later as a security officer Uganda Revenue Authority.

Julius Chihandae Fought under Museveni in FRONASA. When Amin was ousted, he went to Monduli for further military training. From Monduli, Chihandae would end up at Gulu military barracks. When Museveni announced the war, Chihandae escaped with 16 guns that were part of the 27. He was very close to Salim Saleh that he became his best man.

But he later fell out with the government, spent about a year in a cell at Lubiri military barracks after allegedly aiding his friend, Col Ahmed Kashilingi, to flee the country. Kashilingi who currently works in the President's office was accused of plotting a coup especially after the burning of military documents at Republican House, where he was in charge. Today Chihanda is an attaché in Uganda's embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Charles Tusiime Rutarago Rutarago was until recently the Commander Royal Guards--a force that ensures security of all cultural institutions in the country. He is also due to retire this year.

Deceased Members of the Original 27

Many of the original NRA members have since passed away, leaving behind a legacy of sacrifice and leadership. Among those who have died are:

Maj Gen Fred Rwigyema A celebrated fighter who later became involved in the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) before his death in 1990

Maj Gen Fred Rwigyema A celebrated fighter who later became involved in the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) before his death in 1990

Gen Elly Tumwine Fired the first bullet although it is said it was more out of panic and one that could have cost the group in the maiden attack.

Ahmed Seguya Passed away during the Bush War in 1984

Sam Magara Killed during the liberation struggle

Hajji Ali Also died during the NRA struggle

Mwesigwa Black Another notable figure from the original group who has passed away

Asea Asea Fought alongside Museveni and passed away in the 1990s

William Wamala Died during the liberation war

Hussein Ada One of the fighters who passed away after the struggle

Sam Katabarwa Died under mysterious circumstances shortly after the war

Patrick Baguma Another fighter who did not live long after the victory

Eriya Kategaya Passed away in 2013. Though he was not part of the initial attack on Kabamba, Kategaya is remembered as one of Museveni's oldest allies

Gen Elly Tumwine Played a significant role in the struggle and served as Minister of Security before his passing in 2022

Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa Known for his contributions in the early days of the struggle, he passed away in 2021

Faces of the NRA StruggleSeveral prominent figures played crucial roles during the NRA struggle, shaping Uganda's history:

Yoweri Museven As the leader of the NRA, Museveni's vision and strategic acumen were central to the success of the movement. His leadership was pivotal in navigating the challenges of the insurgency and later in steering the country through a long period of stability and development.

General Salim Saleh Museveni's younger brother, Saleh was a key strategist and military leader. His work behind the scenes, especially in logistics and operations, was critical to the NRA's effectiveness.

General Elly Tumwine A prominent commander and strategist, Tumwine was instrumental in the NRA's early victories. His role extended beyond military operations; he later served as Uganda's Minister of Security and was a strong advocate for the NRA's cause.

Major General Pecos Kutesa Known for his military expertise and leadership, Kutesa was a key figure in the NRA's initial campaigns. His contributions were vital in establishing the NRA's presence and operations in the early years.

Maj Gen Fred Rwigyema An influential leader who was later involved in the Rwandan Patriotic Front, Rwigyema's bravery and leadership during the NRA struggle were widely recognized. His subsequent role in Rwanda highlighted the cross-border impact of the NRA's influence.

Eriya Kategaya Although he was not part of the Kabamba attack, Kategaya was an important figure in the NRA's leadership and strategy. His long-standing alliance with Museveni and his contributions to Uganda's political landscape are remembered with respect.

Sam Katabarwa Known for his dedication and combat skills, Katabarwa's efforts in the struggle were crucial. His death shortly after the war left a gap in the ranks of the NRA's original fighters.

Museveni's speech at the 80th birthday celebration

During his 80th birthday celebration, President Museveni delivered a reflective and powerful speech.

He expressed deep gratitude to the surviving members of the original NRA fighters and the families of those who have passed away.

He emphasized their sacrifices in shaping Uganda's history and their role in the country's ongoing journey toward stability and development.

Museveni spoke about the challenges faced during the early days of the NRA struggle and how their unity and determination led to the eventual success of their cause.

He highlighted Uganda's transformation since the NRA's rise to power, noting improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

However, he acknowledged that many challenges remain and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing issues such as poverty and corruption.

In a poignant moment, Museveni honoured the memory of the fallen fighters, stating that their legacy is reflected not just in their actions but also in the values they instilled in the nation.

He urged the younger generation to learn from their example of resilience and dedication.

The President also addressed current political and social issues, calling for continued support and unity among Ugandans to build on past achievements.

He reaffirmed his dedication to leading Uganda towards a prosperous future, underlining the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

Legacy of the NRA

The story of the original 27 remains a cornerstone of Uganda's political history.

While only a few remain to recount the tale of the bush war, the impact of their actions continues to influence the nation's governance and military.

President Museveni, who led this group, remains in power today, with his journey deeply intertwined with Uganda's modern history.

The exhibition and Museveni's speech serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these fighters, many of whom gave their lives for what they believed would be a better Uganda.

Their legacy endures, even as the nation reflects on the challenges and triumphs of Museveni's long leadership.