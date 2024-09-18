South Africa: How Education Is Transforming the Lives of Women in South African

The remarkable journey of Prof. Zethu Nkosi and Dr. MaseTshaba Mantepu

In the heart of South Africa, where aspirations often clash with societal constraints, two women have emerged as beacons of hope, illustrating the transformative power of education.

Professor Zethu Nkosi and Dr. MaseTshaba Mantepu, have defied the odds, rising from modest beginnings to become influential leaders in academia. Theirs are not just tales of personal triumph but also powerful narratives of empowerment, resilience, and the impact of education in shaping the future of Africa.

The story of the two academics, along with insights from Sindisiwe Chikunga, South Africa's Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, highlight the strides made in gender equality and the challenges that still remain.

Professor Zethu Nkosi Prof. Nkosi was born and raised in KwaMashu Township, in KwaZulu Natal, in a family of six children, and after her education she started her career as a nurse. This cultivated a deep commitment to care and a desire to improve the well-being of others.

Driven by a passion for learning and a vision for broader societal impact, she pursued further education. Her journey was marked by numerous challenges, including financial constraints and the need to balance work with study.

However, her dedication never wavered. She completed her postgraduate studies in nursing and healthcare management, and her academic prowess soon caught the attention of leaders in the educational sector. Her rise through the academic ranks is nothing short of extraordinary.

Today, Prof. Nkosi serves as the Executive Dean of the College of Human Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA), one of the largest academic institutions in the country and in the region.

She oversees a vast array of programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing human health and well-being, hence making a tangible impact on South African society.

In an interview with Africa Renewal, Prof. Nkosi reflected on her journey.

"The path to where I am today was not easy, but it was worth every challenge. Education opened doors for me that I never imagined. It allowed me to grow, to lead, and to make a difference in my community," said Prof. Nkosi.

"My story is a reminder that no matter where you start, with determination and the right opportunities, you can achieve greatness, " she added.

Dr. MaseTshaba Mantepu

Dr. MaseTshaba Mantepu's life story is one of extraordinary resilience and determination, reflecting a journey marked by humility, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to her goals.

Born in Ga-Molepo, Limpopo, and raised in various villages, Dr. Mantepu was the third of six children in a family where education was highly valued. Both her parents were school principals and instilled in her a deep appreciation for education from a young age.

Dr. MaseTshaba Mantepu After completing her schooling, she moved to Pretoria to pursue further education. Her early years in Pretoria were challenging, as she had to balance work and studies when faced with financial difficulties.

In 1996, she got a job at UNISA's Good Hope Cafeteria, making sandwiches and managing the university kiosk. This humble job sparked her passion for data-driven entrepreneurship and academia.

Despite the financial challenges she faced in college as part of the "missing middle" (a group of students often left without financial aid) Dr. Mantepu managed to secure bursaries from elsewhere and worked part-time to pay for her studies.

Her perseverance paid off as she transitioned from the corporate world, where she worked in investment banking after graduation, to academia. This was fueled by her passion for education and a desire to contribute meaningfully to society.

Today, Dr. Mantepu serves as the Acting Executive Dean at UNISA's College of Economic and Management Sciences, a position that allows her to influence positive change, drive research initiatives, and mentor the next generation of scholars.

Her rise from making sandwiches at the university kiosk to becoming a leader in one of the country's most prestigious academic institutions is a source of inspiration for many.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Mantepu told Africa Renewal: "My story is one of perseverance and resilience. Balancing work, sport, and studies has always been my biggest challenge. But with the support of mentors and the academic community, I was able to transition from the hospitality sector to academia. My hope is to break systemic barriers and inspire other women to pursue their ambitions."

Sound policies

While the personal journey of Prof. Nkosi and that of Dr. Mantepu highlight the power of individual determination and resilience, they also underscore the importance of systemic support.

Over the past three decades, the South African government has implemented numerous policies and initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women, particularly in the field of education.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who oversees policies related to women, youth, and persons with disabilities, highlighted some of her government's efforts to create a more equitable educational landscape. South Africa has made significant strides in addressing the educational disparities that once plagued the country during apartheid.

"The South African government has established a comprehensive legislative and policy framework to guide the transformation of the education system. This framework is rooted in the principles of justice, equity, and redress," said Minister Chikunga.

One of the key milestones in this journey was the creation of the Gender Equity Task Team in 1997, which laid the foundation for gender-focused policies in education. When a report by the highlighted the deep-seated gender inequalities that existed in the pre-1994 education system, several significant policies have since been enacted.

For instance, the South African Schools Act (1996) and the Employment of Educators Act (1998) have played crucial role in promoting gender equality in schools. These laws ensure that both boys and girls have equal access to education and that teachers are held accountable for any form of discrimination or abuse.

The Gender Equity Unit has helped ensure gender equity across the education system at both national and provincial level.

One of the most significant achievements of these efforts has been the expansion of access to education, particularly for girls. By 2009, South Africa had achieved universal enrollment of all primary school-aged children, with gender parity across the country.

"The enrollment of girls in schools has seen a significant increase over the years, and today, women represent a substantial portion of the student population in various fields of study. In tertiary education, the Gender Parity Index is in favour of females, both in terms of enrollment and completion. This is a remarkable achievement," said Minister Chikunga.

Challenges still remain

However, despite these successes, challenges remain. Gender-based violence, continues to be a significant concern in the southern Africa region. This is blamed on patriarchal social structures, norms, and practices marked by deep-rooted discrimination and gender inequality.

Other challenges in the region contributing to GBV include high poverty, conflicts and historical structural violence, alcohol abuse, and lack of legal protection for the most marginalized groups, including women and girls.

In February 2024, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, during the state of the nation address, described GBV as the country's 'second pandemic' and called for intensifying collective efforts to bring it to an end.

To address this issue in learning institutions, South Africa's Department of Education and Training has implemented a policy framework to address GBV in the post-school education and training system to prevent violence, support survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Minister Chikunga said addressing gender-based violence is crucial to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students, adding: "We are committed to working with educational institutions to implement this policy framework and ensure that our campuses are safe spaces for learning and personal growth."

Another challenge is the under-representation of women in certain fields of study, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Despite high female enrollment rates in tertiary education overall, women remain under-represented in STEM disciplines.

Minister Chikunga acknowledges this challenge, stating: "There is a need to encourage more girls and women to pursue STEM education and careers. This requires not only providing opportunities but also addressing the social and cultural barriers that discourage women from entering these fields. We must create an environment where women feel supported and empowered to excel in STEM."