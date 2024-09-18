Egypt Signs MOU With Hungary to Collaborate On Nuclear Reactor Technology

17 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Hungary have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on nuclear reactor technology. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, announced this partnership during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart.

Abdelatty highlighted that Egypt's Dabaa plant houses four reactors, while Hungary has a similar station utilizing the same technology to produce nuclear energy.

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, commended Hungary's expertise in this field, emphasizing the significance of mutual cooperation in nuclear reactor technologies between the two nations.

Located in the Matrouh governorate in northwestern Egypt, the Dabaa plant stands as the country's inaugural nuclear power facility. This 4.8 GW plant, constructed by Russia's Rosatom in conjunction with Egypt's Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA), is slated for full operation by 2030.

Rosatom was commissioned in 2015 to construct the plant and supply it with fuel. Upon completion, the project aims to contribute around 10% of Egypt's total energy consumption and yield up to 37 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

