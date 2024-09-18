Somalia Arrests Turkish National Over Sexual Harrasment of Local Female Employees

The Somali government on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Ertugrul Karafayeli, a Turkish national and operations manager at Favori LLC, following allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

The arrest took place in Mogadishu after an ongoing court case came to light, involving accusations of inappropriate conduct toward Somali female employees working at Favori LLC, the Turkish firm managing Aden Adde International Airport(AAIA).

Karafayeli has been a key figure at Favlori LLC, the Turkish company that has managed Mogadishu's airport under a contract with the Somali government. His arrest followed a week-long court case accusing him of sexual harassment, misconduct, intimidation, abuse, and misuse of authority.

These charges were reportedly committed against Somali employees, with actions that violated both employment and ethical standards, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

"Mr. Karafayeli is facing charges including misconduct, intimidation, abuse, and misuse of authority, allegedly committed against Somali employees working at Favori. These actions are reported to have been carried out in violation of employment and ethical standards," a statememt released the Attorney General after the arrest read.

Karafayeli will remain in custody as formal prosecution is being prepared.

Dalsan TV has acquired an exclusive video footage allegedly showing Karafayeli making inappropriate sexual advances toward a female Somali employee in his office. The video has further intensified the public outcry against Favori LLC's labour practices.

Favori LLC, a Turkish firm, has been managing Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport since 2013. Under its agreement with the Somali government, Favori is entitled to 25% of the airport's revenue in exchange for its management and operational services. However, the company has repeatedly found itself in the spotlight for negative reasons.

Just last month, the Somali government accused Favori LLC of breaching profit-sharing agreements vital to the management of Mogadishu's key infrastructure, including the airport. The government highlighted issues with how Favori was handling its contractual obligations, raising concerns about the firm's transparency and adherence to terms.

The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has long raised alarms about the treatment of workers at Favori LLC. Omar Faruk Osman, Secretary General of FESTU, has condemned the company's labor practices, particularly its alleged suppression of workers' rights.

"Not only is Favori blocking workers from their right to union representation, it has systematically engaged in activities aimed at disrupting and destabilizing union activities," Osman said. He emphasized that Favori's actions represent a severe violation of workers' rights and the Somali constitution.

Article 24 of the Provisional Constitution of Somalia grants workers the right to strike, yet FESTU has accused Favori of denying this right.

Despite Favori's significant profits, Somali workers at the company are reportedly underpaid and subjected to hazardous working conditions. FESTU has claimed that the company's management has refused to engage in collective bargaining efforts initiated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MOLSA).

Managers at Favori have allegedly boasted of their connections to powerful figures within the Somali government, further complicating efforts to hold the company accountable for its labor practices.

The arrest of Ertugrul Karafayeli and the ongoing legal proceedings have raised serious concerns about foreign companies operating in Somalia, particularly regarding their treatment of local employees.