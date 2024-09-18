Rwanda: Meet Rwanda's Football Prospects On Trials At Bayern Munich

Three young Rwandan football players - Nelson Irumva, David Okoce, and Balthazar Ndayishimiye - are in Munich, Germany, for trials at the academy of German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The trio, selected from the Bayern Munich Academy Rwanda, left Kigali on Saturday, September 14, for a five-month trial that could lead to further opportunities within the Bayern Munich football structure.

Times Sports takes you through their profiles.

David Okoce - Right Winger (16)

Born on February 22, 2007, David Okoce plays as a right winger for Gorilla FC Academy in Gasabo District.

He is currently a high school student at Ecose Musambira in Kamonyi District.

Okoce has shown potential in his position, earning him a place in the trials at Bayern academy. A tough task awaits the football prodigy to demonstrate his abilities through his stay in Germany.

Nelson Irumva - Midfielder

Irumva, 16, was born on July 6, 2008. He plays as a midfielder for Akagera FC Academy in Kayonza District.

A student at GS Abadahigwa, Irumva was selected for trials as a reward of outstanding performances that he showed in the midfield during the auditions held at Kigali Pele Stadium on September 5.

One kid to watch out!

Balthazar Ndayishimiye - Striker

The budding striker was born on January 1, 2008. He and Okoce are teammates Gorilla FC Academy in Muhanga District.

The 16-year-old is currently studying at Ecose Musambira. Ndayishimiye's striking abilities earned him a spot in the trials for the second time in a row having previously featured in the academy in 2023.

At the time, he was on a four-month Elite Program at the academy.

Ndayishimiye is primed to become one of Rwanda's hottest football products in attack and he will be looking to seize yet another opportunity handed to him to attend the trials.

Bayern Munich became Rwanda's tourism partner in August 2023 in an existing deal that will run until 2028.

Through the partnership, the club opened the first of its kind Bayern Munich fan club in addition to building a football academy in Rwanda among other plans that the team plans in the future.