Malawi: Chakwera Unveils NBS Bank Diamond Sponsor 2024 Presidential Charity Golf Initiative

Malawi leader President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has unveiled NBS Bank as the main sponsor of this year's Presidential Charity Golf Initiative at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, President Chakwera commended NBS Bank for supporting the initiative with a K155 million.

The golf tournament is scheduled to take place on October 11th and 12th at the Country Club in Limbe Golf Course in Blantyre.

President Chakwera praised NBS Bank's contribution, calling it "Corporate Social Responsibility of the highest order."

He emphasized that the funds raised will support students in higher learning institutions and help rebuild Malawi after natural disasters.

President Chakwera said NBS Bank has demonstrated that it is a bank with a human heart.

He said Golf has taught him about resilience , unity, and patience.

The president said based on the meeting he held with the students, there is a need for the fundraising efforts to focus on reconstruction efforts to rehabilitate communities affected by climate change.

"In fact, my administration has already channelled so many resources in both the reconstruction efforts to rehabilitate communities, as stated by last year, and the education of young people in our public universities,"

He said that the education of young people in public universities, including a significant increase in the allocation of funds to students, is also very critical.

Last year's tournament raised significant funds, with K225 million allocated to six public universities and K225 million donated to DoDMA for rebuilding Mpatsa Primary School, which was damaged during a cyclone.