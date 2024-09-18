Ethiopia: Nile Basin Commission Will Usher New Era of Collaboration Among Riparian Countries - Experts

Addis Ababa — The formation of the Nile Basin Commission, which is in its final stages, is expected to usher in a new era of collaboration among the riparian states, according to water and international relations experts.

The Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) of the Nile Basin states, which opened for signature in 2010, has been ratified by Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, and Burundi. Initially, only five countries had ratified the agreement, but South Sudan recently approved it through its parliament.

As stipulated in the agreement, at least six countries must ratify it in their parliaments and submit it to the African Union for the establishment of a joint commission. This commission will provide a legal foundation for the equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile waters, experts told ENA.

A scholar of history and international relations at Arba Minch University, Dr. Seid Ahmed emphasized that the commission's establishment would contribute significantly to the fair and reasonable use of water resources and help ensure lasting peace in the region.

Ethiopia's early ratification of the CFA and subsequent parliamentary approval underscores its commitment to regional cooperation and shared development with other Nile Basin countries, the expert noted.

The formation of this commission is expected to play a crucial role in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation among the riparian states, ensuring that they adopt similar stances on fair and reasonable water use, Dr. Seid added.

Moreover, the proactive efforts made by Ethiopia in the framework of the Nile cooperation agreement serves as exemplary actions that have gained broad acceptance among the Nile Basin countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The expert highlighted that the commission's establishment would help nullify colonial-era agreements from 1929 and 1959, which were neither inclusive nor accepted by upstream countries. By doing so, the new commission will pave the way for a fresh chapter of cooperation and joint development among the Nile Basin states.

Fekahmed Negash, a former member of the GERD negotiating team and a researcher on water resources, noted that Ethiopia's commitment to the CFA and its work on the GERD reflect a clear intention to cooperate with other riparian countries through agreements.

Ethiopia has consistently demonstrated its firm stance on the fair and reasonable utilization of shared water resources and the mutual benefits of joint development. This position has been showcased to the world repeatedly, Fekahmed added.

Efforts to finalize the CFA have been ongoing for over a decade. With the recent ratification by South Sudan, the establishment of the commission is now within reach, the expert stated.

According to the experts, this commission is expected to mark the end of unilateral water use practices and the beginning of a new era where Nile Basin countries can jointly benefit and develop together.

The upcoming commission will highlight a shift from outdated notions of exclusive control over shared water resources, moving toward a vision of cooperative growth and prosperity for all riparian states.