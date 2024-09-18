Ethiopia: President Sahle-Work Offers Condolences On Death of Prof. Beyene

Addis Ababa — President Sahle-Work Zewde condoled the passing away of reputed Ethiopian politician and a seasoned academic Professor Beyene Petros.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Beyene Petros, among distinguished politicians whose contributions to our politics were invaluable and who fought for the country's democracy," she said in a post on the Office of the President's social media pages.

President Sahle-Work added that Professor Beyene was an example in a peaceful struggle, supremacy of ideas, and challenging arguments in his career.

The late Professor has died at the age of 75 after a prolonged period of medical care.

Following his death, the President has extended her condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Ethiopia.

Prof. Beyene Petros, a revered figure in Ethiopian academia and politics, passed away on September 17, 2024, leaving behind a profound legacy of academics, politics, and public service.

Appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the 5th Director General of the Ethiopian Policy Studies Institute on January 6, 2022, Prof. Beyene dedicated his life to advancing education, health, and governance in Ethiopia.