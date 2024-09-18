Uganda: Shs500m Worth of Medicines Missing From Mbale Hospital

A probe has revealed widespread misuse of funds and severe accountability lapses within the hospital's top management.

Mbale Regional Referral Hospital is embroiled in a major financial scandal following an investigation by the State House Health Monitoring Unit (HMU) in partnership with the Uganda Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

The probe has revealed widespread misuse of funds and severe accountability lapses within the hospital's top management.

Over the last month, investigators scrutinized the hospital's financial operations and uncovered the misappropriation of substantial amounts intended for patient care and essential medical supplies.

The hospital, which received a non-wage budget of Shs7 billion for the 2022/23 financial year and Shs4.8 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, in addition to Shs2.8 billion from the National Medical Store, is now at the center of this financial mismanagement controversy.

The audit revealed several questionable expenditures that raised red flags.

Among the suspicious spending were Shs10 million on food, Shs28 million on photocopying paper, Shs45 million on fuel for senior doctors, Shs 10 million in per diem, and an astonishing Shs 71 million allocated for training hospital staff on social media use.

Dr Brian Arinitwe, assistant deputy director of the Health Monitoring Unit, condemned the hospital's financial irregularities, stating, "These activities never took place, yet people's names are listed against fictitious accountabilities."

Most alarming, however, was the discovery of over Shs 300 million worth of missing medicines and medical supplies, including essential drugs like ARVs, Ceftriaxone, and HIV test kits.

Dr Arinitwe pointed to the lack of oversight in the hospital's supply chain.

"There is no accountability at the dispensing points, and supplies are disappearing from the main store into different unauthorized stores," he said.

Further investigations revealed corruption among health workers, including extortion and patient brokering.

Some staff were found directing patients to private facilities for treatment, often charging exorbitant fees. A member of the HMU, posing as a patient, was taken to a private facility, exposing the depth of the scandal.

In response to these findings, over ten senior hospital officers, including the Director and the Procurement Officer, have been suspended and are now under police investigation.

The HMU, established by a presidential directive in 2009, remains dedicated to improving healthcare service delivery and rooting out corruption in Uganda's health sector.

This investigation highlights the urgent need for reforms in the management of public health resources.

It underscores the importance of enhanced accountability mechanisms to ensure that public funds are utilized effectively, with patients benefiting as intended.