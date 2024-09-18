South Africa: Three Workers Injured After Trench Collapse - South African News Briefs - September 18, 2024

Three Workers Injured After Trench Collapse

Three workers were hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon after being trapped in a trench collapse during the installation of a pipeline for the Gordon's Bay sewer system, reports News24. Dr. Zahid Badroodien, the City of Cape Town's MMC for Water and Sanitation, said that the collapse occurred while a contractor was installing the rising sewer main along Broadway Boulevard. No one was seriously injured, and the workers were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Badroodien assured that all required safety protocols, including stepping and battering the trench to prevent collapse, were in place at the time of the incident. The site has been closed for investigation by officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Standard Bank Employee's Dismissal Challenged in Court

A Standard Bank employee, Tsholo Mabule, is fighting to retain her job after the Labour Court in Johannesburg overturned an arbitration award that had granted her R120,000 in compensation, reports IOL. Mabule, who has been employed by the bank as a customer consultant in Zeerust, North West, since February 1995, became embroiled in the dispute following an incident in September 2017. A 73-year-old widow, Senna, had visited the Zeerust branch with a letter of executorship to open a late estate account for her late husband's investment funds. Upon her visit, Mabule informed Senna that the letter she brought was not the original, and she needed to provide the original document. When Senna returned with the original letter, Mabule told her she could not assist her without a prior appointment. Senna subsequently lodged a complaint with Standard Bank and was issued with a notice of suspension in November 2017 and a subsequent notice to attend a disciplinary hearing in March 2018. After the disciplinary hearing, Mabule was found guilty of all the charges, and a sanction of dismissal was imposed. Mabule denied mistreating Senna and claimed she had simply informed her of the need to make an appointment. Unwilling to accept defeat, Mabule launched a review application at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA). Modise ruled that Mabule's dismissal was substantively unfair and ordered Standard Bank to pay her R120,000 in compensation by July 31, 2021.

Body of Missing Man Found After Two Years of Searching

The body of a man reported missing during the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods in April 2022 has been positively identified, according to IOL. Jayishwar Baijalall, 60, was last seen on April 11, 2022, at his property in Welbedacht, Chatsworth. Dawn Gounden from Renegades Search & Rescue said that after the floods, they collaborated with private security companies in conducting "extensive searches" for Baijalall, but their efforts were unsuccessful for nearly two months. This year, another family began building their home on the property and discovered skeletal remains. "The remains were sent for testing and have been confirmed as Baijalall's," Gounden said. The University of Witwatersrand said that the April 2022 floods in Durban were the most devastating natural disaster ever recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, in terms of lives lost, damage to homes and infrastructure, and overall economic impact. Over 459 people lost their lives, and 88 were reported missing.

Janet Jackson Cancels DStv Delicious Performance Due to Brother's Passing

The organizers of the DStv Delicious Festival have confirmed that Janet Jackson will no longer be performing at the upcoming food and music event, reports IOL. This comes after the recent passing of her brother, Tito Jackson. Janet's management team has indicated that they are making arrangements for her to return next year. She also extends her gratitude to her South African fans for their warm and heartfelt support during this challenging time. In their statement, the DStv Delicious organizers expressed their "deepest condolences and support to Janet and her family during this period of mourning."

