Zimbabwe: Bucket Seat Installations Stall National Sports Stadium Renovations

THE government says renovations at the National Sports Stadium are halfway complete, with the installation of bucket seats causing delays.

The National Sports Stadium has been undergoing renovations since it was condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF identified several areas that the stadium must address to be homologated for hosting international matches.

Installation of electronic turnstiles, bucket seats, and a media area are among the requirements set by CAF.

Speaking at a post-media briefing, Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere outlined the progress made in upgrading the stadium.

"Refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare Metropolitan Province is progressing well.

"Stadium water reticulation works are 65% complete; closed-circuit television (CCTV), turnstiles, and Venue Operations Control are 50% complete; and bucket seat installation is 35% complete," said Muswere.

The slow progress in upgrading the stadium will extend the period during which Zimbabwe's national teams will need to play their home matches abroad.

Last week, the cabinet announced a collaboration between Zimbabwe and China to upgrade the National Sports Stadium, raising hopes that Zimbabwe might host the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers within the country.

The Sports and Recreation Commission has indicated that the renovations are expected to continue until December, with bucket seats procured from China still yet to arrive.