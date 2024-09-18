Rwanda: Eight Multi Billion Projects That Will Boost Cultural Tourism in Nyanza

Nyanza town in Southern Province recently marked 125 years since its establishment.

The town was established by King Yuhi V Musinga and accommodated King Mutara III Rudahigwa and Kigeli V Ndahinduka.

Nyanza is regarded as Rwanda's centre of cultural enlightenment.

Despite having been in existence for the past 125 years, its infrastructure development pace has been slow.

However, there are opportunities for mega projects which seek billions of money as highlighted by Vincent Nsanganire, the Director of planning for Nyanza District that could boost development of the country's oldest town as well as cultural tourism.

Nyanza Cultural Village

Nyanza District and Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA) are keen on mobilising resources to set up a Rwf4.5 billion Cultural Village, aimed at bolstering tourism receipts.

The project, which seeks to transform Rwanda's cultural hub, will be set up on nine hectares close to Nyamagana pond.

The pond is said to have been launched by King Mutara III Rudahigwa in collaboration with a Belgian agronomist known as Dubois in the days that followed the infamous 1943/44 Ruzagayura famine.

It was part of the irrigation scheme meant to avoid similar famine outbreaks in future. It was also used for fish farming.

The cultural village will have many components including infrastructure that demonstrates Rwandan culture.

The project plan comprises infrastructure that reflects the diversity of the Rwandan culture including theatres, traditional sport, and other cultural related events in addition to restaurants and lodges to accommodate tourists.

Developers will also set up a botanical garden with various herbal plants that were used to treat different diseases in ancient Rwanda.

King's Palace expansion

The King's Palace (Urukari) will also be expanded. The palace has substantial cultural significance to the Rwandans since it is home to the traditional seat of Rwanda's feudal monarchy.

Housed in an enormous domed construction made entirely from traditional materials, the impressive 19th century Royal Palace is now maintained as a museum and if marketed, may attract thousands of tourists to Rwanda.

Studies show that Rwf2 billion is needed to revamp the palace. King Mutara III Rudahigwa's Palace offers a detailed look into the Rwandan monarchical system and its abolition in the early 1960s due to colonialism.

Under the reign of King Yuhi V Musinga in 1889, Nyanza became the royal capital of the country.

The palace is currently home to traditional items, long-horned royal cows "Inyambo" that form an integral part of the Rwanda Culture.

The cows were initially the King's symbol of prestige.

Visitors are always fascinated by the procession of these royal cows which are famous for their impressive longhorns, height, gentle nature and the traditional poems.

Alongside the traditional palace is the 1931 modern palace where King Rudahigwa resided until he passed away in 1959 and it now serves to display Rwanda history from the 15th Century.

On the neighbouring hill of Mwima, one can also visit the mausoleum where King Rudahigwa, his wife Queen Rosalie Gicanda and King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa were laid to rest.

Nyanza district receives over 70,000 tourists/visitors annually and such a project could help attract more tourists.

Nyanza Olympic Stadium

Nyanza district officials have said that the government will build a-20,000 seater Olympic stadium which is estimated to cost Rwf 145 billion upon completion.

The stadium will sit on 18 hectares of land located in Rwabicumu sector.

The first phase includes the stadium itself; the main football pitch and its training ground and a fully covered structure that is set to accommodate 20,000 people, at a tune of Rwf 60 billion.

It will be the second biggest after Amahoro National Stadium according to the District.

Once completed it could be used by Rayon Sports Football Club since the club was founded in Nyanza.

Reintroduction of traditional sports

Reintroduction of traditional sports will boost cultural tourism as plans to construct State-of-the-art Nyanza Stadium are ongoing.

Depending on availability of funds, the second phase of the stadium will add to the facility a gymnasium and a centre for traditional games among other facilities bringing the total cost to 145 billion.

Traditional sport in Rwanda was a form of celebration, a friendly competition between community members during feasts and holidays or a way to honour visiting dignitaries. Friends and family, especially young men, would participate in events like wrestling, high jump, and archery.

A special court for traditional sports will be built at the facility to give people and tourists a platform to perform.

Nyanza bus park

A bus park is also expected to be constructed in the district. The park will be used by vehicles from different parts of the country as it serves as a transit for passengers going to other areas in the country.

The park is timely as more roads such as the one from Eastern Province to Southern Province and the one from Nyanza to Karongi in Western Province are also being constructed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The study shows that construction of the bus park could cost Rwf3 billion.

Standard market

The district has also demonstrated investment opportunities in constructing a modern market.

The study shows that the market could cost Rwf3.4 billion and boost the town's development and traffic.

Accommodation facilities

The district says that tourists in the area face shortage of accommodation facilities especially during the ceremonies at The King's Palace (Urukari).

First ceramics factory in Rwanda

Rwanda Development Board, Africeramics Ltd signed an agreement with Nyanza district for the establishment of Rwanda's first ceramic tiles manufacturing plant.

The $29 million facility has to make tiles from clay, a locally available raw material for construction.

In the first phase of production, 9,000 square meters of tiles would be produced daily and this will be doubled in the second phase targeting both the domestic and regional market.

All ceramic tiles in the country were being imported yet studies show that Rwanda has some of the best quality clay for ceramics in the world.