Rwanda: Five Things to Know As Rwanda Pilots Robotics in Curriculum

The government has launched a pilot phase for integrating robotics into the national curriculum.

This initiative, which starts this academic year, aims to equip students with hands-on skills, encourage practical application of subjects such as physics, maths, ICT, and targets to foster problem-solving and critical thinking.

Here are five key things to know about the program:

More students to pursue tech related courses

The robotics program is a joint effort by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) among other partners aimed at ensuring that Rwandan students benefit from and explore new technologies.

Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General, of Rwanda Education Board (REB), highlighted that coding and robotics teach students problem solving by building robots that perform specific tasks.

The programme also promotes teamwork through robotics competitions, encouraging students to learn from each other and continuously improve.

Moreover, integrating robotics is part of Rwanda's broader vision to inspire students to pursue science and technology-related courses.

Over 3000 students to benefit from pilot phase

The pilot phase will reach and engage around 3,020 students, paving the way for a new generation of innovators and leaders.

Thirty-three teachers from 26 schools across the country will act as ambassadors for the program, playing a key role in its expansion.

The initiative also involves five solution providers who are helping to design educational tools that align with Rwanda's technological and educational goals.

The recent First Lego League robotics competition showed that students are curious and eager to have such subjects integrated into the curriculum.

Eligibility for the programme

Not all students will directly study robotics, as the course will be integrated into existing subjects. Mbarushimana explained that the programme fits seamlessly into subjects that involve computer science and physics.

For primary school students, robotics will be part of Science, and Elementary Technology (SET) lessons. In O'Level , it will be integrated into the ICT curriculum, while A'Level general education students in combinations like Mathematics-Physics-Chemistry (MPC) and Mathematics-Computer-Economics (MCE) will study robotics.

For TVET students, it will be incorporated into courses like Internet of Things (IoT) and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Types of kits provided

As part of the pilot phase, 26 schools have received 452 robotics kits. These kits include both consumable and non-consumable components, a comprehensive teacher guide for instructional support, and a student guide to enhance learning and engagement.

Pilot phase schools

A total of 26 schools have been selected for the pilot phase. This year will serve as a period of learning and refinement to ensure the smooth integration of robotics into the national curriculum. According to Mbarushimana, the pilot phase will help identify improvements needed for the nationwide rollout.

The programme will be evaluated throughout this academic year, with plans to expand it nationwide based on the pilot's success.

Integrating robotics into Rwanda's education system represents a forward-thinking approach to preparing students for a technology-driven future.

As Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire stated, "These robotics kits are more than just technology--they are tools to spark curiosity and creativity in our classrooms."