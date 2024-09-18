Tanzania: Govt Tackles Concerns Over Birth Certificate, ID Card Issuance

18 September 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government confirmed yesterday that there are no delays in issuing birth certificates and Zanzibar Identity Cards, attributing the perceived congestion to increased public awareness about these essential documents.

Acting Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration, Local Government, and Special Departments, Shamata Shaame Khamis, explained that the issuance process for these key documents is conducted in accordance with established legal procedures.

Minister Khamis was responding to a question from Special Seats Representative Azza Januar Joseph, who inquired about the reasons behind the reported delays and congestion in obtaining these essential documents.

The minister stated that heightened public awareness has led to an increased demand, which has contributed to the perception of delays. However, she assured that the process remains efficient and successful.

Regarding Zanzibar Residence IDs, Minister Khamis explained that these are electronic cards equipped with special chips to store the holder's information.

These chips have an average lifespan of approximately 10 years.

In response to a proposal by Representative Joseph to remove the expiry date to allow for unlimited use of the documents, the minister noted that the current system is designed to ensure security and validity over time.

