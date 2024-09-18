Tanzania: Landmark Trademark Initiative to Boost Beekeeping Industry

TANZANIA is poised to solidify its position as a global leader in high-quality honey production with the launch of the Tanzania Honey Trademark.

This initiative, part of the Beekeeping Value Chain Support (BEVAC) project, aims to enhance honey quality, promote value addition and strengthen trade within the country's beekeeping sector.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by Enabel and the International Trade Centre, BEVAC has provided training and resources to over 4,000 beekeepers and traders, enabling them to meet international standards.

The Tanzania Honey Trademark, to be launched by Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana next month, will serve as a symbol of excellence for Tanzanian honey.

The launch at the Beekeeping Training Institute will also include laying a foundation stone for a female dormitory at the institute.

Speaking on the upcoming launch, Project Manager Mr Stephen Paul from Enabel, said the launch of the initiative represents more than just a certification. It is also a recognition of the exceptional quality of Tanzanian honey and beeswax, which generates about 9.55 million Euro each year.

"By creating a trusted trademark of quality, we are enhancing the marketability of our honey products and supporting the livelihoods of thousands of beekeepers and traders across the country. The Minister is expected launch the Trademark on October 4, this year" he said.

The Tanzania Honey Trademark symbolises excellence and represents the superior quality of Tanzanian honey in both local and international markets.

As a government institution mandated for trade development of all Tanzanian products, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) is responsible for managing this Trademark owned by the Tanzanian government, will be a representation of quality and high standards for consumers seeking authentic, premium Tanzanian honey products.

On the part of the government of Tanzania, the Director General of TANTRADE, Ms Latifa Khamis, highlighted the importance of this initiative for Tanzania's economic growth.

She said: "TANTRADE is dedicated to supporting our local producers and ensuring that Tanzanian honey is recognised and valued worldwide,"

By promoting this Trademark, we are creating new opportunities for our beekeepers and contributing to the broader goal of economic empowerment and market diversification."

The BEVAC project has been instrumental in providing education and training to beekeepers on sustainable practices, enabling them to meet international standards for safety, quality and traceability.

So far, 4151 beneficiaries - 38 traders, 4,113 beekeepers and numerous exporters - have received significant support, including resources and market linkages, to help them thrive in both local and international markets.

Operating in beekeeping key regions across Tanzania, including Kigoma, Shinyanga, Tabora, Katavi, Singida and Pemba Island, the BEVAC project ensures that the benefits of improved beekeeping practices and market opportunities are widely distributed.

The launch of the Tanzania Honey Trademark represents an important milestone as the beekeeping sector aims to double its output from 30,000 to 60,000 tonnes per annum by 2025.

The action has supported the development of a female dormitory, which will increase the number of women enrolled at BTI and nurture their long-term engagement in the beekeeping industry.

This is done to ensure sustained knowledge transfer and capacity on contemporary beekeeping, especially for young women.