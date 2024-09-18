Tanzania: Minister Asks Citizens to Maintain Peace Ahead of Elections

As Tanzania gears up for the upcoming local elections, the Minister for Finance, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has called on citizens to maintain peace and unity, urging them to be cautious of divisive issues.

Speaking during a visit to Misungwi District in Mwanza, Dr Nchemba emphasised the importance of a peaceful electoral process.

He encouraged residents to judge candidates based on their contributions to development rather than being misled by empty promises.

The Minister highlighted the government's substantial investment in the district, aimed at improving access to social services.

Dr Nchemba's remarks followed a report from District Commissioner, Ms Johari Samizi, that Misungwi had received approximately 39bn/- in the current fiscal year for various development projects.

"The government is making significant efforts here," Dr Nchemba said. "In the past, the funds allocated to Misungwi alone were equivalent to what was designated for the entire Mwanza Region."

In addition to infrastructure projects, Dr Nchemba highlighted the government's commitment to providing free education from primary to middle college levels, with a monthly allocation of 35bn/- for the initiative.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is also focused on improving agriculture, including expanding irrigation schemes to boost productivity.

The government has further subsidised fertilisers to help farmers lower costs, allowing them to engage more effectively in agriculture.

Fishermen, too, have benefited from the provision of fishing equipment, with a strong focus on individual empowerment, the Minister noted.

"We must also remember that President Samia has revived several stalled projects. Along with the new ones, they are all progressing well, with some nearing completion, such as the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge here in Misungwi. This is truly the essence of 'the mother is at work,"' Dr Nchemba stated.

Earlier, Misungwi Constituency MP, Mr Alexander Mnyeti, acknowledged the positive progress of most projects, with the exception of the Bulemeji-Ukiliguru-Usagara-Kolomije water project, which had faced delays due to financial disputes with the contractor.

Dr Nchemba assured that the necessary funds had been disbursed and the projects would soon resume.