Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At the High-Level Meeting On Dracunculiasis (Guinea-Worm Disease) Eradication in Chad

document

Your Excellency the Prime Minister,

Honourable Ministers,

Honourable Representatives of Diplomatic Missions,

CEO of the Carter Center,

Distinguished representatives of UN Agencies,

Dear partners, colleagues and friends,

Bonjour à toutes et à tous.

It is a great honour to be with you today.

I thank Your Excellency for your hospitality, for hosting this very important meeting.

As we flew into N'Djamena on Sunday, it was clear to see the extent of flooding that has affected the city and the country.

I offer my deep condolences to those who have been impacted by the recent flooding.

WHO is providing support through our country and regional offices, and stands ready to assist in any way possible.

This is another reminder of the threat posed by climate change, even though Chad is one of the countries least responsible for it.

After my arrival on Sunday, I had the honour to meet with His Excellency the Prime Minister, and we discussed many of the health challenges that Chad is facing.

In particular, His Excellency stressed his commitment to reducing maternal mortality in Chad, which is among the highest in the world, and to developing the health workforce, which is the backbone of every health system.

WHO is fully committed to supporting Chad to address these challenges, including those that come from the conflict next door in Sudan.

Last week I was in Sudan, seeing first-hand the devastation that has displaced more than 13 million people, including 640,000 who have sought safety across the border in Chad.

Yesterday I had the opportunity to meet some of those people in Adré, and thank you so much Your Excellency the Minister of Health for joining me on that trip yesterday.

I met mothers who had walked for days to cross the border, after their homes were burned, their crops destroyed, and their animals stolen.

They left Sudan, and arrived in Chad, with nothing.

When I asked them what they needed, their answer was simple: "We're hungry."

I thank Your Excellency and your government for your generosity in welcoming refugees from Sudan, and for the assistance you are giving them, even though you have so many challenges of your own.

The international community has not given this crisis the attention it deserves.

Next week I will be in New York for the UN General Assembly, and I assure you that at every opportunity I will be talking about what I have seen and heard in Chad and Sudan.

I will not let the world forget.

We understand the strain this crisis is putting on the host populations and the health system, and I assure you of WHO's support - and that of the whole UN family - to help you to meet these huge needs, and that's what we agreed with my brother the Minister.

Despite these many challenges, Chad has made good progress in its fight against neglected tropical diseases.

I congratulate Chad for being certified for the elimination of African trypanosomiasis in June of this year. Félicitations.

And I commend the Honourable Minister of Health for your commitment to conduct two polio vaccination campaigns this year, and to keeping Chad polio-free.

Just as the people of Chad no longer face the threat of African trypanosomiasis, so today we stand on the threshold of freeing Chad - and the world - from Guinea-worm disease.

From 3.5 million cases in the mid-1980s to just 14 reported cases last year, we have shown what's possible when the global health community unites behind a common purpose.

So far this year, only 4 human cases have been reported globally: 2 in Chad and 2 in South Sudan.

This achievement is not just about numbers; it is about lives transformed and communities empowered.

This is a journey that reflects the power of collective action and the unwavering commitment to health equity.

Every step forward has been driven by the tireless efforts of national programmes, international partners and, most importantly, local communities and community health workers.

Their lived experience, local knowledge, resilience and partnership have been vital in identifying and managing human cases and animal infections, preventing transmission and fostering trust in interventions.

The progress we have made would also not have been possible without the strong partnership and leadership of President Carter and the Carter Center.

President Carter will celebrate his 100th birthday in two weeks, on October the 1st, and I would like to wish him an early happy birthday.

President Carter's long-term commitment to Guinea worm eradication is a major factor in bringing us to where we are today. Although he's not with us in person physically, we're with him and we celebrate him.

I would also like to thank other partners including the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and many more for their generous support.

However, even as the we start to see the finish line in the distance, we must remember that we are not there yet.

The gains we have made are fragile, and could easily be lost.

Finishing the race and eradicating Guinea worm will require us to focus on three key areas.

First, it requires an approach that crosses sectors.

Transmission of Guinea worm in dogs adds a new layer of complexity, requiring innovative strategies and more robust surveillance systems.

Likewise, the current flooding in Chad has led to reduced access to safe water, potentially increasing the risk of transmission.

Both of these point to the importance of a One Health approach, that addresses the health of humans, animals and the environment.

Second, eradicating Guinea worm will need an approach that crosses borders.

International collaboration and coordination are needed to prevent the spread of the disease in neighbouring countries including Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

I acknowledge the representatives of both governments who are here today, especially my brother Minister Somse from the Central African Republic, and I appreciate your strong commitment to Guinea worm disease eradication.

And third, eradicating Guinea worm requires an approach that crosses diseases.

Our target is not only to eradicate one disease, but to build a foundation for stronger, more equitable and more resilient health systems that address all the health needs of the affected populations.

After all, we have not really helped the communities we serve if we free them from Guinea worm, but they die from measles, HIV, diabetes or in childbirth.

WHO remains fully committed to working alongside all of you - governments, partners, and communities - to overcome these final challenges.

Reaching the last cases often means accessing the most difficult and remote regions. These areas demand innovative solutions, strong partnerships and persistence to ensure that every case is found and treated.

Our shared goal is clear: a world free of Guinea-worm disease and where all people, regardless of where they live, have the opportunity to thrive in health and dignity.

The eradication of Guinea worm will be more than a public health triumph; it will be a powerful statement of what we can achieve when we come together with shared vision and commitment.

Just before I came here I had a meeting with the UN Country Team, and we have renewed our commitment to support Chad in unison.

Once again, my thanks to Your Excellency, your government, the affected communities and to all partners for your commitment to working with us to make Guinea worm history.

Merci beaucoup. Thank you.