Uganda: Jinja High Court Struggles With Over 3,000 Case Backlog

The Jinja High Court is currently facing a backlog of 3,190 unresolved cases, according to Senior Resident Judge, Lady Justice Dr. Winfred Nabisinde Nanyondo.

Speaking at the Court Open Day, which was presided over by Principal Judge Flavian Zeija, Justice Nabisinde outlined the challenges the judiciary faces in tackling the overwhelming caseload.

The backlog includes 1,203 criminal cases, 1,471 civil matters, and 516 land disputes.

Justice Nabisinde pointed to a lack of commitment from some litigants as a contributing factor, noting that many fail to appear in court after filing cases.

Attempts to contact them or even provide transport often result in failure, with some litigants disappearing without resolution.

Principal Judge Flavian Zeija urged the public to consider alternative dispute resolution methods, such as clan or community mediation, before rushing to court.

He stressed that many cases, particularly family and inheritance disputes, could be settled at the local level, reducing the burden on the courts.

The Jinja High Court's case backlog mirrors the wider challenges facing Uganda's judiciary, which is grappling with resource constraints, absentee litigants, and increasingly complex legal issues.

The judiciary has called for reforms to streamline case management and improve access to justice.