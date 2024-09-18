Uganda Signs Agreement to Host African Water and Sanitation Academy

The government of Uganda and the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA) have signed a host agreement for the African Water and Sanitation Academy (AWASA), solidifying Uganda's position as a hub for water and sanitation management in Africa.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Affairs Minister Gen Abubakar Jeje Odongo and AfWASA president Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

Minister Odongo expressed pride in hosting the AWASA academy through the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), noting that it aligns with Uganda's commitment to improving water and sanitation services.

"Hosting the AWASA academy is a pride for Uganda. We have closely followed AfWASA's activities, objectives, and mission, and we are grateful for NWSC's Managing Director's leadership as AfWASA president."

He expressed his optimism about the Academy's role in enhancing water and sanitation services across Africa noting that Uganda, through National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has made commendable strides in extending water and sanitation services nationwide, yet more work remains to be done to ensure universal access.

"The African Water and Sanitation Academy will be pivotal in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which calls for clean water and sanitation for all. The academy's mission to become a leadership center for skill enhancement, mindset, and attitude change among water professionals is a timely and necessary intervention."

Minister Odongo commended NWSC for spearheading this initiative, recognizing its reputation as a benchmark for many other utilities.

He emphasized the importance of AWASA's benefits extending beyond academics and politicians to local communities.

Dr. Mugisha, the president of the African Water and Sanitation Association, (AfWASA) commended the cabinet and government of Uganda for supporting the proposal to host the African Water and Sanitation Academy in Kampala.

"We appreciate the government's approval and commitment to hosting AWASA. This partnership demonstrates Uganda's dedication to enhancing capacity building in the water and sanitation sector in Africa," Dr.Mugisha said

He emphasized that the academy's primary focus would be on grooming leaders and promoting change management in the water and sanitation sector.

"The sector's growth is not solely dependent on knowledge, but rather on the skill set, mindset change, and attitude of leaders. AWASA will improve the skill set and mindset of leaders, aligning with Africa's goal to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6)."

"It will work as the academy's headquarters, managed largely from the secretariat of African Water Association in Côte d'Ivoire and the project office in the same place," he said, describing it as a center of excellence, providing training and capacity-building programs for water and sanitation professionals across Africa.

The academy set to be launched by President Museveni during the upcoming African Water and Sanitation Association Congress and Exhibition in 2025, expected to attract over 2,000 delegates and exhibitors worldwide.

AWASA is an institution of the African Water Association, established to provide training and capacity-building programs for water and sanitation professionals across Africa.

With over 40 years of existence, the association has been working towards establishing a continental training facility.

Dr. Mugisha explained that Uganda was selected as the ideal host country due to its strategic location and expertise in water and sanitation management.

The NWSC will host the coordination hub of AWASA at its International Resource Center in Kampala.

Oliver Gosso, AfWASA's Executive Director, who joined the signing ceremony virtually, hailed the historic agreement between the Ugandan government and AfWASA as a "major breakthrough" that will revolutionize Africa's water and sanitation sector.

He emphasized that the agreement demonstrates "strong cooperation and a shared commitment to sustainable development and improving living conditions in Africa."

He praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's leadership, acknowledging his "strong Pan-African leadership and commitment to ensuring improved access to water and sanitation for all African citizens."

He echoed Dr. Mugisha's sentiments, emphasizing that AWASA will focus on capacity building and competency development for professionals in the water and sanitation sector.

This, he said aligns perfectly with AfWASA's overarching mission to enhance the performance of African water and sanitation service providers, ultimately leading to improved access to safe and sustainable water services.