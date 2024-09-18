Uganda: Outgoing Unicef Country Representative Bids Farewell to Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo has met with Dr. Munir Safieldin, UNICEF's outgoing Country Representative for Uganda, as he concludes his tour of duty in the country after four years of service.

During the meeting, Dr. Safieldin expressed his deep gratitude to the government of Uganda for the support and cooperation extended to him and UNICEF during his tenure.

He highlighted Uganda as his most rewarding experience in his 31-year career, which has taken him to 11 different countries.

Dr. Safieldin commended Uganda's hospitality and commitment to hosting refugees from neighboring countries, noting that the country's open-door policy has provided a sense of home to thousands of displaced individuals.

He also praised Uganda's role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Safieldin further informed the Minister that the United Nations, through UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP), will soon inaugurate the first UN-owned premises in Uganda, located in Mbuya.

He expressed his hope that President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Jeje Odongo would grace the inauguration ceremony.

In response, the foreign affairs minister conveyed his appreciation to Dr. Safieldin for his contributions over the last four years, particularly during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recognized UNICEF's vital role in helping Uganda manage the pandemic and mitigate its impacts, including minimizing casualties and addressing post-pandemic challenges such as school dropouts and the rehabilitation of child mothers.

The minister also reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to its open refugee policy, citing the country's history of conflict and its understanding of the plight of those affected by war.

He also praised President Museveni's unwavering stance on ensuring that no African is left to suffer if Uganda can offer refuge.

The minister also welcomed the news of the new UN premises and assured that the Government of Uganda would be appropriately represented at the inauguration ceremony.

He also pledged the ministry's full support to UNICEF's incoming country representative.