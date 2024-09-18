Tanzania: Samia Hassan Calls for Unified Action Against Crimes

President Samia Suluhu Hassan called for joint efforts to address the recent surge in catastrophic killings and criminal acts in the country.

The President insisted that everyone must play their part in maintaining and safeguarding the nation's peace and tranquility.

She equally urged religious leaders to intervene and help unite the nation in combating these vices.

Speaking at the closing of the annual general meeting of Senior Police Officers and the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania Police Force, the Head of State vowed that her government would not tolerate such heinous acts.

"We must come together to fight for our nation, remain united, and maintain peace," she said.

The President expressed her disappointment with the ongoing criminal incidents that involve killings of children, people with albinism, elders, and others, noting that most of them are linked to superstition beliefs.

"These killings are happening because of superstition beliefs, especially in mining areas and divination," she said.

"Whenever elections draw near, we witness criminal acts that involve the killings of innocent citizens. Let's remember that elections will pass, but Tanzania will remain forever. I want the Police Force to ensure peace and safety in this country," she insisted.

President Samia added that brutal killings have been recorded among lovers, children killing parents, and vice versa for various reasons.

"These murder incidents are inhuman, and it is disappointing to see such things happening in Tanzania," she noted.

The Head of State asked the public to report and fully participate in curbing the problem since such crimes happen in their localities, but the majority remain silent until security organs uncover them.

"We always speak out after security officers uncover such acts, but we live among murderers and remain silent. This is wrong. We must play our part in protecting one another and maintaining peace in this country," she emphasized.

President Samia stressed that her government will always protect human life at any cost and that every person must understand that life is invaluable, priceless, and most precious.

"The Tanzanian life is protected under Section 14 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania. Therefore, protecting the lives of Tanzanians is our utmost responsibility, clearly stipulated in the Constitution," she said.

She asked prominent elders, political leaders, and religious leaders to condemn and come up with strategies to end crime and killings of people across the country, regardless of their political ideologies or positions in society.

"We must stand together to stop the killings, instead of focusing on individuals. There is a lot happening; even today, the Inspector General of Police informed me in the morning that three people were found murdered in their house in Dodoma. We must work together to end this problem," insisted President Samia.