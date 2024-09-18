Tanzania: '4Rs Not Excuse for Indiscipline'

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned against the misuse of the 4Rs philosophy, emphasising that it was crafted to unite the nation and not as a justification for indiscipline.

The 4Rs representing Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding, were introduced by the Head of State to address the current social, political and economic issues in the country.

Through the philosophy, the country witnessed Dr Samia lifting the ban on political rallies, allowing peaceful demonstration, enhancing freedom of expression and increasing investment in economic sectors as well as revenue collection.

Speaking during the closing of the annual general meeting of Senior Police Officers and commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Tanzania Police Force in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, President Samia said that she developed the 4Rs philosophy to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Dr Samia said the philosophy has greatly united the nation, emphasising that while the country is implementing the idea, it does not mean that it has abandoned its laws or allowed any form of indiscipline.

"We are encouraged as a nation to see how this philosophy has successfully united us. However, as we implement the idea, it does not mean we have abandoned our country's laws. The laws, customs, traditions and guidelines for holding rallies are intact," she emphasised.

She said following the significant transformation brought about by the philosophy, particularly in uniting the nation, the government will not tolerate any action aimed at causing chaos or division in the country.

Dr Samia noted that it is important for those who plan to incite chaos in the country not to forget the difficulties they had gone through.

"It is through this philosophy that they were given an opportunity to return to the country, we forget other issues and focus on building our nation, while they plan for such things they also remember that the laws are still applicable," Dr Samia noted.

The Head of State further said that the government has made significant efforts to restore the freedom of political parties, the media and overall freedom of expression.

She noted that those who were in exile have returned to the country, while some had criminal cases, the government showed leniency and those who were imprisoned have been released and are now free to continue with their social, economic and political activities.

President Samia said that the 4Rs initiative aimed to unite the people and build the nation, insisting that the efforts should not be forgotten when some people make statements that seek to reverse the nation's progress.

"We will not allow this to happen. The government will protect the country's peace and harmony at all cost, just as it is being done in other nations," she said.

Since ascending to the highest office in March 2021, President Samia has piloted the country through a period of profound transformation, ushering in an era defined by hope, inclusivity and progress.

Her philosophy is well received by some analysts, politicians, academicians and other members of the public, who highlight the significant changes in the country since she came to power over the past three years.