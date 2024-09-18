Tunisia: President Kais Saied Discusses With Prime Minister Draft Legal Texts Related to Number of Major Projects

Tunis — President Kais Saied discussed with Prime Minister Kamel Madouri a number of draft legislative texts related to major projects during a meeting at Carthage Palace on Tuesday, according to a statement from the presidency.

These include a draft decree on the establishment of the Kairouan Aghlabid Medical City Company and its administrative and financial organisation and working methods, following an agreement reached with the People's Republic of China on this project, in addition to a number of other projects.

They also discussed the acquisition of a number of buses for public transport in the shortest possible time, the high-speed train project linking the north and south of Tunisia, and the project to rehabilitate the El Menzah Olympic City.

A number of other projects were also discussed within the framework of cooperation between Tunisia and China, in implementation of the agreement to establish strategic partnership relations between the two countries during the state visit of the President of the Republic to China from May 28 to June 1, 2024.