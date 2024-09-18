Zimbabwe: Rights Lawyers Representing Jailed CCC Activists Bemoan Harassment By Police At Court

Human rights lawyers representing jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and 65 party activists have raised concerns over the conduct of anti-riot police officers deployed at Harare magistrates court to maintain peace, noting that they have instead become a threat to their safety.

A heavy police presence has been maintained each time the group is brought to court.

Some officers will be scattered outside the court premises while some will be manning the entrance to the court building and some stationed just outside the courtroom while the matter is being heard.

Webster Jiti, one of the lawyers, said the officers are being unfair as they sometimes block the media from getting inside the courtroom and from interviewing lawyers after court proceedings.

The cops have also been accused of harassing the lawyers.

"We are being harassed outside the court. We have been barred from addressing the media outside the court , everyone has the right to know what will be happening in court, where can we address the media?," he asked.

Another lawyer, Marufu Mandevere said, "We use to feel free at court but now we are being treated in an intimidating manner.

Jeremiah Bamu also concurred, noting that the media has a right to information.

"Ordinarily the media come to court to witness proceedings and as soon as we are done we should update them but that is when the police come in and manhandle the lawyers.

"They are taking away our security. Police are now putting us in a situation where a number of people who are not members of the media will come to listen.

"It never used to happen, we do not address unknown persons," he said.

Lancelot Mutsokoti representing the National Prosecuting Authority said the State will engage police bosses so that lawyers are allowed to do their work freely.

Meanwhile, ruling on the application for bail made by the 66 activists is expected this Wednesday.

Timba and his colleagues are seeking bail for the third time citing changed circumstances.

Their initial bail request was dismissed by both the magistrates and the High Court before the latest bid.

Initially there were 78 suspects but a total of 12 individuals including Timba's son Sean were found not guilty and acquitted at the close of the State's case.

All the suspects were acquitted on the charge of disorderly conduct but court ruled the remaining group has a case to answer in the case of unlawful gathering.

They are currently on a defense trial.

The state alleges that they held an unsanctioned meeting at Timba's residence before they attacked police officers who arrested them.

Magistrate Collet Ncube is presiding over their matter.