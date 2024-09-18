South Africa: President Ramaphosa, Business Unity South Africa Meet On NHI

18 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the leadership of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to discuss matters related to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

According to the Presidency, the meeting on Tuesday included the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health and senior officials and was "constructive and forward looking".

"Business and government expressed a shared commitment to the underlying objectives of the NHI, namely to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans and address inequality in the health system," the Presidency said.

Furthermore, the office said government will continue to engage on the matter "in good faith".

"The President has requested BUSA to put forward specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. Government remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders in good faith on the process of healthcare reform, and to finding workable solutions that will advance quality and affordable healthcare for all," the Presidency said.

In May this year, President Ramaphosa signed the then NHI Bill into law. During the signing ceremony, he said the signing was a "milestone in South Africa's ongoing quest for a more just society".

"This transformational health care initiative gives further effect to our constitutional commitment to progressively realise access to health care services for all its citizens.

"At its essence, the NHI is a commitment to eradicate the stark inequalities that have long determined who receives adequate healthcare and who suffers from neglect.

"By putting in place a system that ensures equal access to health care regardless of a person's social and economic circumstances, the NHI takes a bold stride towards a society where no individual must bear an untenable financial burden while seeking medical attention," President Ramaphosa said.

