Zimbabwe: Vice President Mohadi Arrives At Pan African Parliament

18 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Roselyne Sachiti

VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has arrived at the Pan African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa where he will deliver a keynote speech at the 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments.

He was received by Zimbabwe's envoy to South Africa Ambassador David Hamadziripi, Pan African Parliament (PAP) president Chief Fortune Charumbira, Clerk of Pan African Parliament Lindiwe Khumalo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, and Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Deputy Minister, Kuda Mnangagwa.

The conference is running alongside the sessions of the Permanent Committees and other bodies of the Pan-African Parliament which commenced here last Friday and are scheduled to conclude on September 20.

It is convening under the African Union theme for 2024: "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa."

Read the original article on The Herald.

