Angola: Official Launch of 2024 Census Takes Place Wednesday

Luanda — The official opening of the 2024 Census takes place on Wednesday, September 18, in Luanda Province.

Among other activities, the program includes the survey launch workshop, followed by a cultural attraction.

The event scheduled to start at 6 pm, will take place at the National Statistics Institute (INE) headquarters, where in addition to the "Operational Command Post", some technicians will be available to comment on the process, according to the organizers.

The census itself will have its first actions in the early hours of the morning (00:00) on the 19th, Thursday, with the registration of "special" cases, namely homeless individuals, and should continue, hours later, the collection of information from families to complete the census questionnaire.

The statistical operation includes the introduction of digital mode, which makes it possible to collect information using tablets with protected data collection application.

The survey running under the motto "Together we count for Angola", will last 30 days, involving 79,423 field agents, divided into 67,131 census takers and 12,92 supervisors, who will guarantee work throughout the national territory, with a view to update and make available a general population and housing database, to help the Government in planning, managing and making public policy decisions.

Its monitoring will be almost similar to electoral processes, and may have teams in places such as the Presidential Palace and residences of holders of sovereign bodies, political and religious entities, among other people in the society.

This is the second general census in the space of ten years, after the 2013 Census which recorded the existence of more than 25 million inhabitants, a work done by the Government, through the National Statistics Institute (INE).

VC/MRA/jmc