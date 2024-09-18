Africa: What's in a Game? Video Games and Russian Influence in Africa

analysis

It may be time to bring gaming onto the information integrity radar, while supporting citizens' right to choose their tech.

In its latest iteration of information operations across Africa, Russia is using online video gaming to wield influence and shape anti-Western narratives. African Dawn is widely touted by Western governments, think tanks and media as the latest tool in Moscow's foreign information manipulation and interference playbook.

The online geopolitical game is a modification of the American game Hearts of Iron IV. Critics accuse the Russian creators of fanning the flames of suspicion against so-called neo-colonial forces - particularly France in the Sahel - and positioning Russia and its allies as saviours.

France was forced to end its military campaign against Islamist insurgencies in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali. Many Sahelians equated French operations in the region as Paris meddling in their domestic affairs.

So African Dawn's narratives fall on fertile soil - and the timing of its launch in Burkina Faso in July couldn't be more strategic. Replete with sophisticated animation and enticing graphics, the game re-enacts the September 2022 Burkina Faso coup under Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Its narrative reflects the date of the real-world power grab in the fragile Sahelian state, and the game invites players to pick a side - and reap the rewards. They can represent either the new junta-led Alliance of Sahel States (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), with Russia's Africa Corps (previously Wagner); or the Western-backed Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with France and America.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the three states in response to their coups, prompting their decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

Africa is a key strategic target in Russia's information war. The aim is to shape and amplify narratives to gain influence and access to resources, Russia's critics say. Building on the foundations laid by the late Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia has developed podcasts, films and news websites to shape pro-Russia narratives in Africa.

'The gaming industry is seven times bigger than the movie industry, [making] it an appealing avenue to engage with a predominantly young audience,' an Africa-based researcher working on Sahel influence operations, who requested anonymity, told ISS Today.

'Shaping a narrative inside a wrapper of cool graphics, engaging gameplay and a choice-reward system can be an exceptionally useful tool to influence perceptions. The goal of any influence operation is to change the way people behave, and what better way than to place them inside a fictitious scenario where the "right" choices are rewarded.'

The United States (US) has long used gaming for propaganda and military recruitment, with games such as Fortnite particularly popular among youth. It courted controversy with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, No Russian, which tasked players to commit a fictional terrorist act by playing as Russian extremists who gun down civilians as part of a spy plot.

While the ethics of such games is a heated subject, the lengths that states will go to project power or amplify national security narratives through this media attest to the power of gaming.

There are roughly 3.2 billion video gamers globally. While still in its infancy across Africa, largely due to limited and expensive internet access, gaming is growing on the continent. Revenues from games sold in Africa in 2022 totalled around US$862.8 million.

That African Dawn was launched in Burkina Faso, not Nigeria or South Africa with their more established gaming communities, underscores the campaign's targeted nature. The impact on society could be far-reaching - especially in Africa, where youth lack the stability of strong economies, job prospects, good governance and in some instances, freedom of expression.

A report on South Africa's gaming movement reveals that some online games are created not simply for entertainment's sake, but to enact social change by enabling attitude, perception and behaviour modification.

The educational component is significant and largely positive - it can promote basic skills and financial literacy. However, African Dawn's launch looks like Russia is seeking to go 'toe to toe' with the US in projecting power and influence, says Institute for Security Studies Researcher Nicodemus Minde.

He says the US has long used films, podcasts and news networks to advance its interests to an audience that might not otherwise be engaged in geopolitical debate - but African Dawn takes that to a new targeted level as part of a growing trend of 'militainment'.

African Dawn also seems linked to African Initiative - a pro-Russia news information service with Burkina Faso and Mali offices. Its presence has caused anxiety for Western governments, who brand it a voice of Kremlin propaganda aiming to 'skew national discourse' and undermine Western aid programmes, including public health initiatives.

The game's launch was hosted by African Initiative, which has recruited former Wagner members to senior editorial positions. At the launch, African Dawn creator Grisha Putin - a popular online content streamer said: 'Today video games are the new carrier of world history, just like books and films. We should have everything our own. Domestic video games must be made!'

While research on the influence of video games in Africa is limited, an Institute for Strategic Dialogue study highlights 'extremist activity' - particularly 'far right and terrorist' - within gaming communities. While this is alarming, more research is needed to assess the impact.

The gaming base may remain low across Africa for now, due to high data costs and poor internet access; and games like African Dawn and Hearts of Iron IV may appeal to a niche market. Internet access in Burkina Faso - the country featuring most prominently in the game - stands at only 28% of the population.

However, smart phone ownership growth opens access to this avenue of influence. And a growing continent-wide community of young gamers receptive to alternative norms and ideas on governance may be on the horizon.

While policy on information integrity has tended to focus on online content and social media, it may be time to consider bringing online gaming onto the radar while supporting citizens' right to choose their tech.

Karen Allen, Consultant, ISS Pretoria