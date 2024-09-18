Zimbabwe: Vincent Brothers Relegated

Jon Rahm was crowned LIV Golf's champion in Chicago on Sunday.

The Spaniard banked a US$18 million bonus cheque after edging out Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia to win his second LIV title of the season at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Further down the leaderboard, however, there was little cause for celebration.

A handful of players, including top Zimbabwean players the Vincent brothers Scott and Kieran, were fighting to keep hold of their playing rights for the 2025 season as LIV's season-long relegation battle came to an end.

And confirmation ahead of the final regular season event that captains were not safe from relegation added some extra intrigue to that race for survival.

There were seven players in the Drop Zone -- or relegation zone -- after the three rounds in Illinois. Two of those were wildcard players Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford.

But that left Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Scott Vincent doomed to relegation. American duo Pat Perez and Harold Varner III -- who both play for the 4Aces -- were hovering and the Drop Zone and did just enough to keep their place.

But the relegation of two-time Masters champion Watson, one of the most accomplished players in the league, was notable.

None of the relegated players are guaranteed a place on LIV's roster for the 2025 campaign.

What next for relegated LIV Golf players?

All is not lost for the relegated quintet. Especially not Bubba Watson.

LIV have confirmed that relegated players be resigned on a "business case"-- but a decision would have to be made and approved by the team's board.

As a Range Goats GC captain, it seems almost inconceivable therefore that the 45-year-old won't be back for an-other crack next season.

"I think my teammates want me back and I'd like to be back," Watson said after finishing 53rd in the standings. "I know some discussions need to take place and there are some business considerations. We have one of the most popular teams. Am I part of that? I think I am and I'm committed to playing better."

The situation for the other four players is a whole lot more precarious. A yet-to-be-announced LIV Golf Promotions Event will offer a potential lifeline, where three players were handed LIV contracts after the tournament last winter in Abu Dhabi. Finland's Samooja, who was playing on Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC side this season, won that event in 2023.

There is also a spot up for grabs on the LIV Tour through the partnering Asian Tour's International Series. It would appear that Stinger GC player Grace would need to win the International Series Order of Merit to regain his spot on Louis Oosthuizen's team.

For those who do not find a meritocratic route back into the league, there will be opportunities to play on the Asian Tour in the 2025 season. -- Agencies/Sports Reporter.