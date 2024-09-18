Zimbabwe: Black Rhinos Queens Dream Big

Reigning Heart Women's League champions Herentals Queens could be closing in on the log standings gap but current leaders Black Rhinos and are confident that they can win the championship.

The army side, taking advantage of the absence of Herentals who were away in Malawi for the COSAFA Qualifiers worked their way to the top where they are perched with 58 points in 21 games.

Herentals who are yet to fulfil some of the fixtures they missed while away are in third position with 52 points in 19 matches.

Chapungu and Correctional Queens sit second and fourth with 55 and 51 points respectively.

With Herentals visibly in fine form to reclaim the title for the third year running, Black Rhinos Queens head coach Kudakwashe Matuvi is hopeful that the championship is for his side to take.

"We are in a good yet precarious position right now, there is immense competition in the league this season and even the figures for the top four teams say a lot," he said.

"At this stage we need to maintain consistency, dropping points in any game will change the positions on the log which is something we currently are working tirelessly to avoid."

At the weekend, Herentals collected maximum points when they beat Sheasham 2-0 with Maud Mafuruse and Shyline Dambamuromo on point for 'Vagoni vebasa'.

On the other hand, Black Rhinos who were expected to maintain fine form and extend the gap at the top could only force a point in a goalless stalemate against Correctional Queens.

Based on their current form, Herentals are highly likely going to collect maximum points in their outstanding games.

If that can be the case, then they move to second position, a point behind the army side.

Matuvi feels that the championship race is still open and that if the army side steps up to collect maximum points in their remaining fixtures, they can reclaim the championship they lost two sea-sons ago.

"For the past two years we have struggled to reclaim the championship and as things stand, this year could be the chance," he said.

"So far, no one has been declared as the winner yet so the race is still on for everyone, hence the need for us to keep fighting especially considering that this is the league's final lap.

"We still have several games to play and fight for points so we have every reason to be hopeful."

The coach applauded the return of Rutendo Makore citing that her presence has been a huge boost to the team.

He said her (Makore) combination with Felistas Muzongondi has earned Black Rhinos 27 out of the 73 goals they have to their name.

Of the 27 goals, Makore found the net 12 times while she assisted Muzongondi with the other 15.

"Makore's availability this season was a breath of life to our game and I believe this has been one of our biggest weapons so far, especially looking at what her combination with Muzongondi has produced," he said.

"These are veterans who have been there before and their presence is enough inspiration to the youngsters.

"However, we do not want to get ahead of ourselves, we will take one game at a time and see how it goes.

"We need mental strength so this is what we are also focusing on right now."