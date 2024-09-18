Zimbabwe: New Gwanda Court Complex Needs U.S.$3,84m

Matutu Bulawayo Bureau — Completion of the new Gwanda Court Complex, with courtrooms and chambers for the High Court and for the current magistrates requires funding of US$3,84 million, according to a senior Government official.

The complex will house the country's sixth High Court once finished, and will play a crucial role in providing effective judicial services in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

In a report on infrastructure and utilities, housing delivery presented at a joint sitting of the Matabeleland South Provincial Development Committee and the Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee on Thursday, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said other projects requiring funding include the Tuli-Manyange Dam construction, the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic Home Economics Complex and the Filabusi Registry Offices.

"We have ongoing projects that need funding, hence I implore you to allow me to solicit your esteemed intervention and support in facilitating the disbursement of funding from the Ministry of Finance, to bring to fruition the long-standing infrastructure projects in the province," said Dr Ndlovu.

"The Gwanda Provincial Magistrate Court building is at 65 percent physical completion and requires US$3,84 million for it to be completed."

Construction of the Gwanda Court Complex began in June 2004 but works stalled in 2008 due to financial constraints. The project resumed in 2019 but stopped again. Work resumed in April last year after the Government released funding.

Gwanda does not have a proper court structure, forcing court officials to use makeshift courtrooms at other Government offices in the town.

The court has an establishment of six magistrates who take turns using two small makeshift courtrooms.

Hopes are high that the new complex will accommodate approximately 500 Government workers once completed.

It will house all relevant departments within the judiciary system, including the High Court, which will allow murder trials and civil cases such as divorces to be heard. This will ensure the timely completion of cases and provide an effective justice system.

Dr Ndlovu said the Tuli-Manyange Dam was a critical water harvesting infrastructure, which would increase the water storage capacity of the province and support irrigation development for food security and nutrition.

The JM Nkomo Poly Home Economics Block would enable the college to increase student enrolment, upgrade learning facilities and resources, improve campus infrastructure, and enable income generation through the provision of dry cleaning services, she said.

Dr Ndlovu noted that the province's road network is in bad shape and needs urgent attention as this affected economic activities. The Gwanda-Maphisa Road, which connected the provincial capital Gwanda to other towns, needed to be rehabilitated.

The Zhove Irrigation Scheme in Beitbridge was an essential agricultural water management system that enhanced crop yields, improved water use efficiency, supported sustainable climate-smart agriculture practices, and improved livelihoods, food security and nutrition.

The meeting took place during a familiarisation tour by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Devolution in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke.