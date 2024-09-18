Zimbabwe: Mbudzi Interchange Partially Opens to Traffic

Motorists and travellers have expressed relief following yesterday's partial opening of the Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, which is part of the Mbudzi Interchange project.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa, Zinara board chairperson Dr George Manyaya, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and other senior Government officials, attended the official opening of the 3km stretch that runs from Amalinda Drive into Glen Norah C suburb.

So far, 11 of the 15 bridges needed for the Mbudzi Interchange, which is south of Harare, are complete.

The design for the Mbudzi Interchange is made up of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange, while two bridges are on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

The interchange is being built at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen roads.

Related story

Previously, the intersection was managed by a roundabout, but increasing traffic volumes caused congestion, especially during morning and evening peak hours.

The loop road opened yesterday and also links with High Glen Road, which is the main connection for the vast south-western suburbs of Harare, home to at least a quarter of the capital's population, as well as serving western parts of the main industrial area.

Residents and transport operators interviewed yesterday said they were happy with progress made at the interchange so far.

A kombi driver, Mr Fungai Nyowani, said: "We have been facing many challenges, especially congestion and it is my hope that with these developments that have been made at this intersection, this is going to be a thing of the past."

A Glen Norah resident, Mrs Kudzai Benasi, said she hopes the project will be completed soon and boost their businesses.

In a separate interview, Minister Mhona said the opening of the 3km loop road indicates the Government's desire to smoothen the flow of traffic.

"I am happy that it's going to decongest the roads. Those that are north bound will also be in a position to enjoy this particular stretch of the road," he said.

"Yes, it has been a painful process for the citizenry, in particular those who stay around this interchange, where they were being inconvenienced, they are still being inconvenienced.

"It's a phase that will come to pass."

Minister Mhona said all property owners whose structures have been pulled down to pave way for the construction of the Mbudzi Interchange would have been compensated by the end of this month.

Infrastructural development, added Minister Mhona, is critical for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society.

"We are saying to the people of Zimbabwe, what we have witnessed in the past six years is amazing. We are glad as a nation to have such a visionary leader (President Mnangagwa) who is championing development.

"Above all, what is exciting is that because of the listening Government, we have to adequately compensate the homeowners and those who have stands on this particular interchange. I can safely say once again, through the Second Republic, that at the end of this month, we would have paid fully those property owners of this particular section," said Minister Mhona.

With court cases and payments settled, focus is now going to shift to working 24 hours a day on the project, creating employment.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona accompanied by his Personal Assistant Kudzai Kachoto arrive for the official opening of the Masvingo-Glenorah loop under the Mbudzi Interchange and associated diversion routes project in Harare yesterday-Picture:Joshua Muswere

On his part, Minister Tawengwa said the opening of the loop road marked a significant milestone in the improvement of the nation's road infrastructure.

"Here at one of Zimbabwe's iconic super structures in the making, we are witnessing with great joy, the opening to traffic of the Mbudzi Interchange's completed Glen Norah Loop.

"We are still witnessing the great strides of economic emancipation through infrastructural development even well past the 44th SADC Summit.

"This is a true reflection and testament of the unperturbed and purposeful strides towards attaining an upper middle-income economy, come 2030, as orchestrated by His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe, Dr ED Mnangagwa," he said.

Minister Tawengwa said the completion of the Mbudzi Interchange will see the growth and development of Harare in line with Vision 2030.

"This iconic and grand facility is a springboard to economic growth, a key enabler to seamless traffic flow connecting the north and south borders," he said.

The completion of the Glen Norah Loop under the Mbudzi Interchange and Associated Diversion Routes Project, will enhance connectivity, improve safety and provide the much-needed convenience for residents and visitors alike, thus reducing congestion.

Mbudzi Interchange resident engineer Emmanuel Dube said most of the work is now complete with outstanding works being the beautification.

"There are 21km of roadworks we are doing here. And this particular one that we have opened is 3km at deck," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eng Dube said overall progress on bridges is 94 percent and 64 percent on civil works while overall completion of the work is 70 percent.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona accompanied by his Personal Assistant Kudzai Kachoto

Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said: "Whatever is happening now is evidence of what the local contractors in Zimbabwe can do. This is a performance that has been done so far by a Zimbabwe contractor.

"By that we are saying we can now actually compete internationally. I think you can see that this is one of those great milestones in terms of road construction in Zimbabwe, where you see this interchange that has more than 14 bridges being completed by Zimbabweans."

Dr Manzungu added that local contractors are thankful to the Government after they have been capacitated through being hired to embark on infrastructural developments since 2018.

Progress is also being made on the Amalinda bridge construction, which is along Amalinda Drive. The road has also been closed to traffic until September 23.

On the Manyame River bridge, construction is underway on the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road project.

Developing sound road infrastructure is one of the critical enablers towards achieving set targets under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the Government economic blueprint running from 2021 to 2025.