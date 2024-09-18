Zimbabwe: Minister Speaks On Helicopter Crash

17 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has clarified the helicopter accident that occurred on Sunday in Masvingo.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Muswere said the incident occurred after a successful ground-breaking ceremony of the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme and the Munhumutapa Day celebrations attended by President Mnangagwa.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu PF chairperson and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and other senior Government and party officials.

Dr Muswere said the helicopter, which was supposed to fly President Mnangagwa, crashed after experiencing a technical fault, but the President was not on board.

The helicopter had crew members on board, he said, but there were no fatalities.

Dr Muswere said the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is carrying out investigations and a statement will be issued at the appropriate time.

