Zimbabwe: Three Suspected Hackers Face U.S.$190k Attempted Fraud Charges

17 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

Three suspected hackers from Bulawayo have been remanded in custody for attempting to defraud a local security company, Real Star, of US$190 000.

Gladstone Mthulisi Tshabalala, Dalumuzi Moyo, and Manase Manjovha appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Patricia Kamwanda, facing attempted fraud charges.

Prosecutor Mr Zebediah Bofu alleged that the trio hacked into Real Star's mobile banking credentials on September 12 and attempted to replace the SIM card linked to the EcoCash account at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

The court heard that the accused persons approached an Econet agent, Mr Taurai Mushamba, on September 12, requesting to replace Real Star's Econet line.

However, Mr Mushamba became suspicious and alerted Real Star and the police, leading to the arrest of the three in Norton.

The alleged identity card used in the attempted fraud was recovered from the Econet agent.

The trio intended to transfer money from the Real Star's NedBank account, which holds US$190 000.

The bail application is set for today.

