Zimbabwe: Three Visual Artists Give Back to Community

THREE visual artists from the SwissZim Heritage Gallery in Domboshava, Mashonaland East province -- Tonderai Mujuru, Keith Zenda, and Sarah Kuvenguhwa -- use their earnings and influence to assist the needy.

Mujuru, who quit the Zimbabwe Republic Police after 13 years of service to become a full-time visual artist, has finished constructing a clinic at Churu Farm located on the periphery of Glen View, Harare, to improve accessibility to healthcare services in the community.

The 39-year-old's health facility is expected to service 6 000 households in the area and its environs.

His counterpart, Keith Zenda (39), has been conducting free lessons with aspiring visual artists in Lower Gweru, while Kuvenguhwa (31) is championing women's rights in Domboshava.

The three visual artists, who run an online gallery, believe in empowering local communities and young talent.

"I am a retired police officer who could not resist my other passion for visual arts.

"I worked for the police force for 13 years and another three years as a civil servant before I decided to quit and follow my dream.

"As a way of giving back to the community, I used my resources to construct a clinic that will help many people around Churu Farm," he said.

Mujuru, who uses recycled material in his work, believes visual artists can change the world if well supported.

"The only challenge we are facing at the moment is that visual art is not given the same attention as other art forms like music.

"There is a need to have a change of mindset and support all the art forms for the success of the creative sector because other disciplines are lagging," he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Zenda who has done a lot for Lower Gweru.

"As a creative, specialising in visual arts, we will continue doing our best to empower others even though many people do not value us the way we expect.

"Our art collections are mainly consumed by foreigners who appreciate them, but we are doing our best to ensure that we empower our communities.

"I have been holding free classes in remote areas to ensure that many people get to appreciate art as a form of profession," he said.

Kuvenguhwa, who was taught the ropes by her father Samson Kuvenguhwa, said art should be made compulsory in schools and other communities.

"As a visual art practitioner, I think most communities lack knowledge about art education.

"From my experience, I think it would be wise if art is made compulsory from the primary level because of its power to enhance creativity.

"I am also advocating for every community to get an art centre so that we empower young minds and keep them away from vices like drug and substance abuse," she said. Kuvenguhwa, who has been advocating for the promotion of women's rights, has to continue using her influence to empower young girls. "As a way of giving back to the community, I make sure that I provide mentorship to aspiring female creatives as well as counselling.

"I have been enjoying this task for years because I am also a visual artist.

"I want to change the narrative so that art is appreciated at the national level."

Meanwhile, Kuvenguhwa, Mujuru and Zenda will hold an online exhibition at Siyekhaya Estates in Borrowdale, Harare on September 21. The trio has partnered with Artgal, an online virtual gallery where more than 20 local visual artists will showcase their works.

"We have decided to host the exhibition at Siyekhaya Estates because our gallery (SwissZim Heritage Gallery) is still undergoing a major facelift.

"Besides that, we have a mutual relationship with the owners of Siyekhaya Estates.

"We are also expecting art collectors from Australia, the US, and Switzerland to interact with local visual artists," said Kuvenguhwa.

The phenomenal creative added that plans were underway to collaborate with international galleries and art collectors.

"After launching our online art gallery in Domboshava, the next move is to create a strong network with other practitioners.

"With technology, it's now easy for us to market our artworks beyond our borders.

"This has always been our dream to reach out to the international community who appreciate recycled art more than our locals who don't value our work."

After learning the art from her father (Samson Kuvenguhwa) whose works have been featured in Europe and other overseas galleries, Kuvenguhwa is now focusing on taking the same route. Riding on the success of her father and powerful networks with Mujuru and Zenda, the three can easily pass as game-changers in visual arts.